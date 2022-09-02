CD Projekt will reveal new Cyberpunk 2077 game, anime info on Sept. 6

Cyberpunk 2077 might have had a rough launch, but since then, CD Projekt Red has been hard at work improving the game and working on future content in the same universe. It doesn’t seem like the developer has any plans to stop either, with new info about the game and upcoming anime that will be broadcast during the forthcoming Night City Wire live stream.

The Night City Wire episode will premiere on CD Projekt Red’s Twitch channel on Sept. 6 at 10am CT. This new episode of the wire is set to feature news about the upcoming Netflix anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, as well as Cyberpunk 2077. With no news on the rumored DLC for the game, some fans have speculated that we could get more information that day as well.

Choooom! There's something new on the horizon – a special episode of Night City Wire!



We will talk about our upcoming anime Cyberpunk: #Edgerunners and what's next for #Cyberpunk2077. 🔥



Earlier this year, dialogue from the rumored DLC appeared online, outlining some major plot points in the story, according to Kotaku. While not confirmed, it looks like players will be able to explore new areas of Night City and meet new citizens that call it home. The Cyberpunk 2077 DLC has been rumored for years, so it will be a welcome sight if the information is given during Night City Wire.

The new anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, is set to release on Netflix in less than two weeks on Sept. 13. According to the description from the official Cyberpunk site, “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future.”

With the new live episode of Night City Wire premiering in just four days, it won’t be long before players find out what CD Projekt Red has in store.