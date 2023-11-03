Competitive sensation Omega Strikers to no longer receive new content as devs shift focus

One of the most fun, yet underrated games of the year is heading for an early sunset.

Omega Strikers, the massively well-received competitive three-vs-three character-based combat/air hockey game, is entering a state of permanent maintenance, the developers announced today.

Omega Strikers’ dev team at Odyssey Interactive revealed that due to a lack of playership and unsubstantial financial support, the team will be pivoting away from the game in an effort to focus on other, new titles within the Omega Strikers universe.

“Even though we’re a small studio, we wanted to do everything in our power to give Omega Strikers the best chance to succeed,” Odyssey developer Dax “Lunchboy” Andrus said in an announcement today. “We adore this game and wanted nothing more than to continue working on it for years to come. Yet, well, you’ve seen our Steam charts. Despite our best efforts, we haven’t been able to grow Omega Strikers.”

The founders of @OdysseyStudio are here with a very important message on the future of Omega Strikers. pic.twitter.com/WlKc4mciPv — Omega Strikers (@PlayOmega) November 3, 2023

Omega Strikers gained massive traction last year, with streamers such as Cr1tikal, Ludwig, Alpharad, and others all promoting the game through community-based events while it was in open beta. But that mass appeal didn’t last for long as the game’s brief surge in popularity didn’t carry over into the full launch of the title. Though the April 2023 release brought back many players in droves, Omega Strikers has failed to match its peak levels of interest throughout the summer.

“As much as it pains us to say, Omega Strikers made significantly less money than it cost us to build and maintain, and that would likely remain true at this point unless we had some huge spike in playership, which is unlikely after everything we’ve tried to make a full launch a success,” Omega Strikers developer Richard “Maple” Henkel said in the announcement.

Omega Strikers failed to keep its traction levels up following its open beta and launch periods. Screenshot by Dot Esports via SteamCharts

The developers confirmed Omega Strikers will be receiving no new maps, skins, strikers, awakenings, or striker passes in the coming future, and that the game’s next content update will be its last. But although there won’t be any more new content for Omega Strikers, the developers will continue to support it with balance updates where they deem necessary.

“For Odyssey to have a shot in the future, we need to take what we learned from Omega Strikers and use it to build something new,” Andrus said.

Although Odyssey Interactive has yet to announce any plans for its next game, fans of the Omega Strikers universe should stay locked in once the calendar turns over to 2024. Omega Strikers will remain online and its servers will still be accessible moving forward, although the developers will be shifting all of their efforts to new projects that will likely see the light of day next year.