Chillquarium fish colors: Common Painted, and Golden, explained

Not all fish are created equal in Chillquarium, and rarity isn’t the only factor that determines a fish’s value. The color of a fish plays the largest role in how much it’s worth, but the effects of these color variants aren’t clearly laid out.

This guide will explain the difference between Common, Painted, and Golden fish, as well as how the three color categories differ from rarity.

Fish rarity in Chillquarium

By default, fish are designated a rarity from Common to Mythic. The higher a fish’s rarity, the more money it will passively earn. But the time it takes to raise a fish to adulthood also increases with rarity. The rarity categories are Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. In addition to rarity, fish can also come in three different variations: Common, Painted, and Golden. Because “common” is used in both systems, you might initially think they’re the same thing, but they’re not.

Fish colors in Chillquarium: Common, Painted, and Golden

Regardless of a fish’s type or rarity, it can have a color variation: Common, Painted, or Golden. A fish’s color does not affect how long it takes for that fish to reach adulthood, nor does it determine how much money the fish passively earns per day. What it does do is drastically increase how much money that fish sells for (and of course gives a visual upgrade).

That’s a lot of fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The difference between fish rarity and fish color

Chillquarium is designed to be chill (who would have guessed). Because it’s an idle game, you really don’t need to worry about optimizing your fish tank or trying to make the most money possible. Regardless, understanding the difference between rarity and color can earn you way more money.

Rare fish earn more daily money . You should keep rare fish as adults for passive income.

. Painted and Golden fish sell for more money . A Golden fish of low rarity still generates basically no passive cash, but it sells for a significantly higher price.

. If you want to maximize profit, keep rare fish and sell colored fish.

Golden Goldfish of Golden Gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For example, a goldfish (a fish of Common rarity) with a Golden color (making it a Golden goldfish) still only earns you 17 cents per day, but it sells for $50. A Peacock Gudgeon (a Rare fish) with a Painted color earns you $5 per day, but only sells for $16. Color beats Rarity when it comes to selling fish, and Rarity beats Color when it comes to passive income from owning fish.