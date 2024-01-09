Best clicker games to play in 2024

Clicker games are the perfect way to relax after a long day of work and are just looking to unwind. These games are generally considered casual games that don’t require a lot of time investment and can be picked up by anybody regardless of their gaming experience.

Now that we’re in 2024, we have a plethora of fun clicker games to choose from. The themes for these games range from fantasy to reality and they have something for everyone. To help you make these choices easier, here are the 10 best clicker games you can start with.

The 10 best clicker games to try in 2024

AdVenture Capitalist

Become the richest businessman in the world. Image via Hyper Hippo Games

Ever wanted to know what it takes to run a business from the ground up? What about multiple businesses with various streams of income? How long would it take you to become a millionaire or a billionaire? Find out by playing AdVenture Capitalist, the clicker game that shows you what it takes to become an entrepreneur by clicking yourself into business.

You start as a budding business enthusiast with a small lemonade stall that you have to get off the ground. How do you do this? By clicking, of course! With enough clicks, you’ll work your way up to buy various businesses that augment your income. Do well enough and you can hire managers to handle your businesses while you sleep, making it the perfect idle game.

Own all the top businesses on the planet and looking to diversify? Become the first entrepreneur on the moon! Take your spacefaring empire further by setting up a colony on Mars and becoming the richest business owner in the solar system. With so many options available, how you play the game is up to your imagination.

AdVenture Communist

A farmer’s life for you. Image via Hyper Hippo Games.

If being a business magnate isn’t stimulating enough for you, how about trying out Hyper Hippo Games’ other offering, AdVenture Communist? Unlike their original game which leads you on the path to becoming the richest person on the planet (and beyond), AdVenture Communist puts you in the shoes of a simple farmer looking to make it big in the communist world.

Starting with a potato farm, you eventually save up your money and start investing in ways to increase productivity. Once your farm evolves into a huge colony, you are granted the freedom to expand your industries by investing resources into elite factories and a variety of science experiments to further boost your production.

With peace, land, and potatoes, you eventually make it big in AdVenture Communist. The game is still in early access and, according to the developers, there are more features still to come.

Cell to Singularity – Evolution Never Ends

Evolving life was never this fun. Image via Computer Lunch

Shifting focus away from the capitalist and communist lifestyles, we head into the realm of science with Cell to Singularity – Evolution Never Ends. Appropriately, we start at the beginning of all life, over 4.5 billion years ago after the events of the Big Bang. From that point on, start life as a single-celled organism and work your way up, slowly evolving into a variety of species along the way.

As is with every clicker game, the start of Cell to Singularity will involve a lot of clicking to get anywhere. Once you upgrade your organisms enough, you gain access to auto-management and idle features. This allows you to focus on evolving your organisms into diverse forms like mammals and reptiles, with a unique alternate timeline for the age of the dinosaurs as well.

When you finally get to humans, the game gets more interesting as you work towards the Singularity and beyond. With recent updates, the game allows you to venture beyond the stars and expand humanity’s fate intergalactically. Where you take your people is up to how you play the game.

Clicker Heroes

The monsters keep getting stronger. Image via Playsaurus

One of the most iconic clicker games of the last decade, Clicker Heroes brings a fantasy element to all of your clicking needs. You pick up your first hero and make your way about a dangerous wilderness, taking out a variety of creatures—real and fantastical—along the way. The more you click, the more resources you gain, which you can invest in upgrading your hero or acquiring a new one.

If finding new heroes is what you choose, you’ve got a roster of over 30 to choose from. Each of them is based on mythical and real figures from history and they come with their unique abilities. Upgrading them grants access to new abilities and more power, which you will need to clear higher levels to get access to more resources.

The challenges only get tougher from there but with your arsenal of fully upgraded heroes by your side, Clicker Heroes can keep you occupied for hours to come.

Cookie Clicker

Cookie creation is complex. Image via Playsaurus

Deviating from the world of capitalists and legends, we delve into a simpler time, one that involves a savory snack. Cookie Clicker makes our list of best clicker games simply because of the fun factor that pioneered a genre of games. Widely hailed as the leader of the clicker genre after making its debut in 2013, Cookie Clicker makes creating cookies a whole lot easier than you’re used to.

While the game begins with the player simply clicking a cookie to generate more cookies, it quickly expands into a plethora of activities. These activities involve minigames to generate cookies faster, farming, and making your debut on the stock market. Eventually, you’ll be summoning cookies from thin air, doing a deal with the devil for cookies, and even growing cookies from your backyard.

Crusaders of the Lost Idols

Choose the best heroes for the job. Image via Codename Entertainment Inc.

If you are a fan of the fantasy genre with epic quests and brave heroes that undertake them, you will love Crusaders of the Lost Idols. This clicker game combines epic fantasy quests with clicking mania as you recruit the best warriors the crusade has to offer. Have them team up in any composition you want and you have a powerful fighting force capable of taking down any foes.

Well, almost any foes, because you will quickly come to a few roadblocks along the way. Fear not, because all you have to do is simply upgrade your heroes and push forward. The more you progress, the greater your rewards, allowing you to recruit more powerful heroes to the fold. You can choose to manually control them or let the game handle the combat, it is totally up to you.

Throughout multiple campaigns, you also gain lots of unique gear that can improve your heroes in a variety of ways. With so many possibilities to play, Crusaders of the Lost Idols will bring the best out of your strategic mind.

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

Your champions are always up for the job. Image via Codename Entertainment Inc.

Similar to the previous entry, Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms puts you in a fantasy world full of champions who complete quests to progress. Unlike the previous entry, however, this game has been inspired by Dungeons and Dragons by introducing characters from the franchise and utilizing strategy management in a grand universe.

If you enjoyed playing games like Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be happy to know that characters from the franchise also make their appearance in Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms. Fan favorites such as Karlach and Astarion can be recruited to your team to create the ultimate D&D party in a clicker game experience that only Idle Champions can provide.

Mr.Mine

The underground just gets more vast over time. Image via Playsaurus

From the minds that created Clicker Heroes, Playsaurus brings you Mr.Mine—a clicker game that allows you to brave the perils of the earth’s depths. Starting with a team of humble miners, you make your way down through the crust of the earth and dig deeper, only to discover secrets, some of which might not be conducive to their good health.

As you progress through the game, you are granted upgrades to your gear and mining equipment. These upgrades will allow you to safely dig through the deeper trenches of the planet’s mantle as you make your way toward its core. The danger along the way might be substantial the deeper you go, but so are the rewards, so mine wisely.

Realm Grinder

Ruling the realm comes with its challenges. Image via Kongregate

Realm Grinder brings us to simpler times, back to the medieval ages when might made right. You can do the same by starting as a monarch and aligning yourself as either good or evil. Depending on the choices you make, your realm can be off to a great or rocky start that only gets complicated the more you play through this surprisingly in-depth clicker game.

Similar to how kings ruled during that era, you have to ensure the prosperity of your kingdom to survive. This involves forging alliances and making the best decisions for your realm while upgrading your realm’s features, buildings, and spellcraft. A healthy mix of magic makes this fantasy simulator even better, opening up possibilities not seen in many other clicker games.

Time Clickers

Take down cubes of enemies and push forward. Image via Proton Studio Inc.

The final game on our list is Time Clickers, a fun clicker game that has you managing a team of elite soldiers to accomplish their goals. These goals usually consist of banding together and taking out their objectives, which include dangerous enemies in cubical form that want to wreak havoc. Similar to other clicker games, these enemies start easy and substantially get harder over time.

To take down tougher enemies, you will have to upgrade your soldiers from simple rookies to elite Spec Ops. These upgrades include 10 unique skills and over 50 artifacts to choose from. Battles take place in 15 different arenas and can get quite challenging. Hire teammates to make your journey easier and collect those Time Cubes to make your journey way simpler.