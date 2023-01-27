Can’t sprint in the Dead Space (2023) remake? Here’s how to fix it

The Dead Space remake is a great introduction point to the horror franchise that has provided so many nightmares over the years. The game brings improved controls, visuals, and story to a game that’s a decade and a half old at this point. It appears that some players are having problems with a glitch that’s preventing them from sprinting in the game, though.

This can severely impact the player early in the game as there is a moment when running from a threat is very important. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to fix the sprint mechanic when it’s bugged in Dead Space (2023).

How to fix the sprinting bug in the Dead Space (2023) remake

If you’re unable to sprint in the game, there may be an interference between the keyboard and controller settings. Fortunately, the player can fix this issue pretty easily as long as they can navigate the game’s settings. To fix the sprinting bug, try the following tips:

Bring up the pause menu

Go to “Settings”

Find the Controller layout section

Erase all the keybinds for the controller and save

This should make it to where you’re able to sprint using the “Shift” key on your keyboard. It seems that there is some kind of interference between the controller and the keyboards button mapping, so clearing your controller settings is likely the best way to ensure that you can use every mechanic at your disposal.

If you’re having issues sprinting on a controller, consider trying the above method by clearing your keyboard binds. This does seem to be affecting those playing on the keyboard more, so console players are likely in the clear. That’s all the information you need to know about how to fix the sprinting bug in the Dead Space (2023) remake.