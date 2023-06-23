The best weapons in XDefiant, ranked

Grab these before you grind.

A screenshot of cover art for XDefiant
Image via Ubisoft

XDefiant is a surprisingly fun jaunt through first-person shooter nostalgia, with a fun paintjob featuring some of Ubisoft’s trademark series like The Division, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, and Watch_Dogs.

It can be daunting to decide which weapon to use in any FPS these days, especially when they require ranking up to fully realize their potential. Not to worry, that’s what we at Dot Esports are here for to help you with.

These are the best guns to use in XDefiant.

Best guns in XDefiant, ranked

As is seemingly always the case in FPS games, certain classes of weapon are just going to be more viable than others, such as assault rifles and submachine guns. But certain LMGs can work with the right attachments, too, as an example.

With that in mind, here’s what we think are the best weapons to use in XDefiant, ranked.

Best Assault Rifle in XDefiant

ACR 6.8

A screenshot of the best ACR build in XDefiant.
Highly accurate and deadly at range. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Barrel: Recon
  • Front Rail: Handstop
  • Optics: Reflex
  • Magazine: Quick Mag
  • Rear Grip: Heavy Grip

M4

A screenshot of the best M4 loadout in XDefiant.
This is about as classic as it gets. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Barrel: Chrome-lined
  • Front Rail: Tactical
  • Optics: Reflex
  • Magazine: Quick Mag
  • Stock: Padded

Best SMG in XDefiant

MP7

A screenshot of the best MP7 loadout and build in XDefiant.
You know it, you love it. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Front Rail: Tactical
  • Optics: Reflex
  • Magazine: Quick Mag
  • Rear Grip: Grip Tape
  • Stock: Padded

MP5A2

A screenshot of the best MP5A2 loadout in XDefiant.
Quicker than you. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Front Rail: Superlight
  • Optics: Reflex
  • Magazine: Quick Mag
  • Rear Grip: Lightweight Grip
  • Stock: Removed

P90

A screenshot of the best P90 loadout in XDefiant.
Big magazine, not-so-big damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Barrel: Chrome-lined
  • Front Rail: Superlight
  • Magazine: Quick Mag
  • Rear Grip: Quick Draw
  • Stock: Padded

Best sniper rifle in XDefiant

TAC-50

A screenshot of the best sniper rifle loadout for the TAC-50 in XDefiant.
This one just feels right. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Barrel: Stabilizing
  • Optics: Sniper Scope or Variable Scope
  • Magazine: Quick Mag
  • Rear Grip: Fabric
  • Stock: Reinforced

M44

A screenshot of the best M44 sniper rifle loadout in XDefiant.
This gun should feel familiar. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Muzzle: Barrel Extender
  • Barrel: Heavy
  • Optics: Variable Zoom
  • Rear Grip: Quick Draw
  • Stock: Padded

Best LMG in XDefiant

RPK

A screenshot of the best RPK LMG loadout in XDefiant.
Hold down the trigger on your foes. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Front Rail: Superlight
  • Optics: Reflex
  • Magazine: Quick Mag
  • Rear Grip: Heavy Grip
  • Stock: Precision

Best shotgun in XDefiant

M870

A screenshot of the best M870 build in XDefiant.
Look at those stat buffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Muzzle: Barrel Extender
  • Barrel: Chrome-lined
  • Front Rail: PEQ-15
  • Rear Grip: Quick Draw
  • Stock: Lightweight

Best pistol in XDefiant

M9

A screenshot of the best M9 build in XDefiant.
Fast and fluid is all you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Muzzle: Barrel Extender
  • Magazine: Fast Mag
  • Rear Grip: Quick Draw

