XDefiant is a surprisingly fun jaunt through first-person shooter nostalgia, with a fun paintjob featuring some of Ubisoft’s trademark series like The Division, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, and Watch_Dogs.
It can be daunting to decide which weapon to use in any FPS these days, especially when they require ranking up to fully realize their potential. Not to worry, that’s what we at Dot Esports are here for to help you with.
These are the best guns to use in XDefiant.
Best guns in XDefiant, ranked
As is seemingly always the case in FPS games, certain classes of weapon are just going to be more viable than others, such as assault rifles and submachine guns. But certain LMGs can work with the right attachments, too, as an example.
With that in mind, here’s what we think are the best weapons to use in XDefiant, ranked.
Best Assault Rifle in XDefiant
ACR 6.8
- Barrel: Recon
- Front Rail: Handstop
- Optics: Reflex
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Rear Grip: Heavy Grip
M4
- Barrel: Chrome-lined
- Front Rail: Tactical
- Optics: Reflex
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Stock: Padded
Best SMG in XDefiant
MP7
- Front Rail: Tactical
- Optics: Reflex
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Rear Grip: Grip Tape
- Stock: Padded
MP5A2
- Front Rail: Superlight
- Optics: Reflex
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Rear Grip: Lightweight Grip
- Stock: Removed
P90
- Barrel: Chrome-lined
- Front Rail: Superlight
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw
- Stock: Padded
Best sniper rifle in XDefiant
TAC-50
- Barrel: Stabilizing
- Optics: Sniper Scope or Variable Scope
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Rear Grip: Fabric
- Stock: Reinforced
M44
- Muzzle: Barrel Extender
- Barrel: Heavy
- Optics: Variable Zoom
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw
- Stock: Padded
Best LMG in XDefiant
RPK
- Front Rail: Superlight
- Optics: Reflex
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Rear Grip: Heavy Grip
- Stock: Precision
Best shotgun in XDefiant
M870
- Muzzle: Barrel Extender
- Barrel: Chrome-lined
- Front Rail: PEQ-15
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw
- Stock: Lightweight
Best pistol in XDefiant
M9
- Muzzle: Barrel Extender
- Magazine: Fast Mag
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw