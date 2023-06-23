XDefiant is a surprisingly fun jaunt through first-person shooter nostalgia, with a fun paintjob featuring some of Ubisoft’s trademark series like The Division, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, and Watch_Dogs.

It can be daunting to decide which weapon to use in any FPS these days, especially when they require ranking up to fully realize their potential. Not to worry, that’s what we at Dot Esports are here for to help you with.

These are the best guns to use in XDefiant.

Best guns in XDefiant, ranked

As is seemingly always the case in FPS games, certain classes of weapon are just going to be more viable than others, such as assault rifles and submachine guns. But certain LMGs can work with the right attachments, too, as an example.

With that in mind, here’s what we think are the best weapons to use in XDefiant, ranked.

Best Assault Rifle in XDefiant

ACR 6.8

Highly accurate and deadly at range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Recon

Recon Front Rail: Handstop

Handstop Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Heavy Grip

M4

This is about as classic as it gets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Chrome-lined

Chrome-lined Front Rail: Tactical

Tactical Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Stock: Padded

Best SMG in XDefiant

MP7

You know it, you love it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Front Rail: Tactical

Tactical Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Grip Tape

Grip Tape Stock: Padded

MP5A2

Quicker than you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Front Rail: Superlight

Superlight Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Lightweight Grip

Lightweight Grip Stock: Removed

P90

Big magazine, not-so-big damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Chrome-lined

Chrome-lined Front Rail: Superlight

Superlight Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Quick Draw

Quick Draw Stock: Padded

Best sniper rifle in XDefiant

TAC-50

This one just feels right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Stabilizing

Stabilizing Optics: Sniper Scope or Variable Scope

Sniper Scope or Variable Scope Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Fabric

Fabric Stock: Reinforced

M44

This gun should feel familiar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Heavy

Heavy Optics: Variable Zoom

Variable Zoom Rear Grip: Quick Draw

Quick Draw Stock: Padded

Best LMG in XDefiant

RPK

Hold down the trigger on your foes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Front Rail: Superlight

Superlight Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Heavy Grip

Heavy Grip Stock: Precision

Best shotgun in XDefiant

M870

Look at those stat buffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Chrome-lined

Chrome-lined Front Rail: PEQ-15

PEQ-15 Rear Grip: Quick Draw

Quick Draw Stock: Lightweight

Best pistol in XDefiant

M9

Fast and fluid is all you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Magazine: Fast Mag

Fast Mag Rear Grip: Quick Draw

