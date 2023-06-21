Gamers everywhere are quenching their thirst for some classic run-and-gun FPS gameplay with XDefiant, the new free-to-play shooter from Ubisoft that utilizes the publisher’s massive catalog of games and worlds.
Inspired by and using characters and environments from franchises like Splinter Cell, The Division, Far Cry, and more, XDefiant takes heavy influence from the hey-day of Call of Duty. Some are calling it a CoD killer, but you need to be able to kill your enemies in-game first before that becomes a reality.
Here’s the best loadouts to use in XDefiant so far.
Best loadouts in XDefiant
The best loadout in XDefiant depends on what your playstyle is. Assault players may like to sit back and strike from a distance with accuracy, while SMG players love to run and gun and play the objective. Or maybe you enjoy killing from afar with sniper rifles that feel reminiscent of early CoD titles. We’ve got something for everyone here.
Here’s the best loadouts for some of the early favorite weapons in Ubisoft’s FPS.
Best Assault loadout in XDefiant
This loadout and specific weapon is excellent for AR players who want to anchor down a position overlooking an objective point in modes like Domination or Occupy.
ACR 6.8
- Barrel: Recon
- Front Rail: Handstop
- Optics: Reflex
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Rear Grip: Heavy Grip
Best SMG loadout in XDefiant
If you prefer to get up close and personal, these SMG loadouts are for you. XDefiant’s movement is twitchy and fast, and these SMGs will have you in your enemy’s face and scoring points on the objective.
MP7
- Front Rail: Tactical
- Optics: Reflex
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Rear Grip: Grip Tape
- Stock: Padded
MP5A2
- Front Rail: Superlight
- Optics: Reflex
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Rear Grip: Lightweight Grip
- Stock: Removed
Best sniper loadout in XDefiant
Snipers will feel right at home in XDefiant. While maps aren’t huge or suited too well for sniping, players are able to quickscope with the right set of attachments to help exemplify those old-school montage days.
TAC-50
- Barrel: Stabilizing
- Optics: Sniper Scope or Variable Scope
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Rear Grip: Fabric
- Stock: Reinforced
This article will be updated with more and updated loadouts with each update in XDefiant.