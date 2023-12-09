Best PS5 games of 2023

2023 is a year that features a myriad of impeccable, breathtaking PS5 games that provide players an unforgettable experience. From stunning visuals to gripping gameplay, this list highlights just a few of the games that prove 2023 is a great year for PS5 owners.

Forspoken

Forspoken provides endless fun with magic and mayhem. Image via Square Enix

Forspoken is a PlayStation 5 console exclusive we feel didn’t get enough love when it launched earlier this year. While the quality of its narrative is a highly contentious subject, it’s hard to refute that its gameplay is highly engaging, flashy, and fun. It sports an intricate and customizable arsenal of spells that are incredibly satisfying to use. It also has highly satisfying traversal elements that make you feel powerful as you float, vault, and zip around levels while mowing down enemies with ranged and melee spells.

If you have a PS5 and are wondering what to play next, there’s no harm in trying out Forspoken, especially as it takes advantage of its many PlayStation 5 console-exclusive features.

Lies of P

Lies of P is as tough as it is fun. Image via Neowiz

Lies of P is a soulslike action RPG released this year to critical and commercial success. The game surprised players with its various well-built and executed elements, which includes its intriguing world-building, interesting narrative spin on the classic Pinocchio tale, and its brutally tough but fair bosses, all of whom feel unique and, most importantly, satisfying to beat. If you’re a Soulslike fan, and have yet to play Lies of P, you’re missing out. Additionally, playing on consoles like the PlayStation 5 is a plus, as you can experience optimal visual fidelity and performance without worrying about having an expensive rig.

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 is combat at its finest. Image via NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 is Nether Realm’s latest entry into the Mortal Kombat series and offers a slew of new and fun features that can be appreciated by any player, from the casuals to the competitive veterans of the series. And as a new title, the game sports crisp new visuals via its eye-catching new levels, intricate and detailed models, and crisp reflections. Performance is also the best it’s ever been in a Mortal Kombat game, and PlayStation 5 owners can experience all the brutal and gory glory it has to offer with 4K visuals at 60 FPS.

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 features a variety of fighting game content. Image via Capcom

2023 featured several great fighting games, and Street Fighter 6 is certainly no exception. Capcom took the series to new lengths by introducing a vast, intriguing world and narrative via the new World Tour mode and improving on all the series’ staple elements with all-new gameplay modes, button options, and multiplayer features. As a bonus, PlayStation 5 players can play with every platform via the crossplay feature, so you don’t have to miss out on any of the fun while also taking advantage of all the game’s next-gen features.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 lives up to the expectations. Image via Capcom

Resident Evil 4‘s remake had much to live up to, especially as the original game’s legacy is still talked about almost two decades after its release. Thankfully, though a heavy burden, the remake was able to live up to fans’ expectations with several new gameplay and narrative elements being added to the survival horror while still being respectful to its original version. Gameplay in the remake is as fun, if not more so, than in the original game as you play through wacky scenarios in its new reimagined story, blast through waves and hordes of zombies and monsters with heavy artillery, and appreciate the crisp new visuals, detailed models, and impressive art direction. And thanks to the beauty of the next-gen technology, PlayStation 5 players can enjoy all the remake has to offer with a high frame rate and crisp visual fidelity.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players a grand adventure Image via Larian Studios

Larian Studios has blown the gaming industry away with its fantastic latest entry in the Baldur’s Gate series, Baldur’s Gate 3. While the game was in early access for what seemed like ages and in development for longer, the full release provides content that was well worth the multi-year wait. In Baldur’s Gate 3, you go on a grand Dungeons and Dragons-like adventure exploring several realms, meeting several characters, and saving or dooming whomever you deem fit. When not exploring the game’s world, you can indulge in many fun and engaging turn-based battles and get lost in its intricate narrative.

Whether you’re a seasoned dungeon master or a newcomer to the series, there’s always fun to be had in Baldur’s Gate 3, especially on the PlayStation 5, which offers players all the best visual and performance capabilities without needing a beefy rig.

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 takes advantage of the PS5’s power. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the very few PlayStation 5 exclusives released in 2023, but one of the best games of the year. Spider-Man 2 is the fantastic sequel to the critically-acclaimed first title, released five years ago. As such, it had a lot of expectations to live up to, and thankfully, it met those expectations with ease. The game sports a fantastic narrative, a slew of iconic characters from the beloved comics, several new exciting gameplay features, and a new protagonist players can control, all of which expand the game to new heights the original never reached.

As a PlayStation 5 exclusive, console owners can experience exclusive features such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers that make swinging highly immersive, and a lot more, providing a unique experience that’s hard to match.

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI takes the series to new lengths. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arguably one of the flashiest, most epic, and narratively engaging entries in the Final Fantasy series. Final Fantasy XVI takes the series to a whole new level with bombastic fights, an epic new tale, a mesmerizing soundtrack, and a pure high-octane action gameplay experience that’s unlike anything since Devil May Cry 5. While it’s sometimes hard to believe it is a Final Fantasy title, this does not change the fact that it is among one of the best action RPGs released this year and, thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5, players can experience it in high performance and ultra visual fidelity.

Horizon Call Of The Mountain

Horizon Call Of The Mountain takes the action to VR. Image via Guerrilla Games

Horizon Call Of The Mountain launched alongside PSVR 2 in Feb. 22. This PlayStation-exclusive VR title expands the world of Horizon by introducing a new protagonist, a compelling new narrative, and new characters you meet on your journey. The gameplay also provides VR enthusiasts lots to love with great 360 support, immersive controllers, engaging action gameplay moments, and more.

While Call of the Mountain may have a high barrier of entry due its PSVR 2 requirement, players who take the dive will have lots to look forward to as they answer the call of the mountain.