Best platform for Hogwarts Legacy? All differences between PC and console versions explained

The witchcraft and wizarding game Hogwarts Legacy is available on quite a variety of gaming platforms. This is nice for offering a wide range of fans the opportunity to play but can also be tricky when determining which platform is the best one to play Hogwarts Legacy on.

In addition to being available on a wide variety of consoles, the various versions of Hogwarts Legacy also may come with platform-exclusive content.

This means certain platforms may provide players with access to exclusive assets that won’t be available on any other platform.

Image via Avalanche Software

Related: Five locations we’re dying to visit in Hogwarts Legacy

There is a lot to consider between the different platforms Hogwarts Legacy is playable on. Here is a complete breakdown of everything that players need to know when deciding which gaming platform they want to board the Hogwarts Express from.

Which platform should you buy Hogwarts Legacy on?

Depending on which platform you choose, you may get bonus content, early access to the game, and exclusive assets. Hogwarts Legacy will eventually be available on six different platforms but will only launch on Feb. 10 for three.

All Hogwarts Legacy platforms

PC

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

If you have two or more of these consoles and are struggling to decide which to play on, here’s a breakdown of what you need to know about each in comparison to the others.

Image via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy PC vs PS5

PC: Release date: Feb. 10 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff Standard edition content: Base game Deluxe edition content: Base game, 72 hours of early access, Dark Arts pack, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)

PlayStation 5: Release date: Feb. 10 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff and Felix Felicis potion recipe Standard edition content: Base game and Haunted Hogsmeade shop quest Deluxe edition content: Base game, 72 hours of early access, Dark Arts pack, Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)



Hogwarts Legacy PC vs Xbox

PC: Release date: Feb. 10 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff Standard edition content: Base game Deluxe edition content: Base game, 72 hours of early access, Dark Arts pack, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)

Xbox Series X|S: Release date: Feb. 10 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff Standard edition content: Base game Deluxe edition content: Base game, 72 hours of early access, Dark Arts pack, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)

Xbox One: Release date: April 4 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff Standard edition content: Base game Deluxe edition content: Base game, Dark Arts pack, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)



Image via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy PC vs Nintendo Switch

PC: Release date: Feb. 10 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff Standard edition content: Base game Deluxe edition content: Base game, 72 hours of early access, Dark Arts pack, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)

Nintendo Switch: Release date: July 25 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff Standard edition content: Base game Deluxe edition content: Base game, Dark Arts pack, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)



Hogwarts Legacy PS5 vs PS4

PlayStation 5: Release date: Feb. 10 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff and Felix Felicis potion recipe Standard edition content: Base game and Haunted Hogsmeade shop quest Deluxe edition content: Base game, 72 hours of early access, Dark Arts pack, Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)

PlayStation 4: Release date: April 4 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff and Felix Felicis potion recipe Standard edition content: Base game and Haunted Hogsmeade shop quest Deluxe edition content: Base game, Dark Arts pack, Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)



Image via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy Xbox vs Nintendo Switch

Xbox Series X|S: Release date: Feb. 10 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff Standard edition content: Base game Deluxe edition content: Base game, 72 hours of early access, Dark Arts pack, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)

Xbox One: Release date: April 4 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff Standard edition content: Base game Deluxe edition content: Base game, Dark Arts pack, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)

Nintendo Switch: Release date: July 25 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff Standard edition content: Base game Deluxe edition content: Base game, Dark Arts pack, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)



Hogwarts Legacy PC vs PS4

PC: Release date: Feb. 10 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff Standard edition content: Base game Deluxe edition content: Base game, 72 hours of early access, Dark Arts pack, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)

PlayStation 4: Release date: April 4 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff and Felix Felicis potion recipe Standard edition content: Base game and Haunted Hogsmeade shop quest Deluxe edition content: Base game, Dark Arts pack, Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)



Image via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy PS5 vs Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 5: Release date: Feb. 10 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff and Felix Felicis potion recipe Standard edition content: Base game and Haunted Hogsmeade shop quest Deluxe edition content: Base game, 72 hours of early access, Dark Arts pack, Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)

Nintendo Switch: Release date: July 25 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff Standard edition content: Base game Deluxe edition content: Base game, Dark Arts pack, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)



Hogwarts Legacy PS4 vs Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4: Release date: April 4 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff and Felix Felicis potion recipe Standard edition content: Base game and Haunted Hogsmeade shop quest Deluxe edition content: Base game, Dark Arts pack, Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)

Nintendo Switch: Release date: July 25 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff Standard edition content: Base game Deluxe edition content: Base game, Dark Arts pack, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)



Image via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy Xbox vs PS5

Xbox Series X|S: Release date: Feb. 10 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff Standard edition content: Base game Deluxe edition content: Base game, 72 hours of early access, Dark Arts pack, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)

Xbox One: Release date: April 4 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff Standard edition content: Base game Deluxe edition content: Base game, Dark Arts pack, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)

PlayStation 5: Release date: Feb. 10 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff and Felix Felicis potion recipe Standard edition content: Base game and Haunted Hogsmeade shop quest Deluxe edition content: Base game, 72 hours of early access, Dark Arts pack, Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)



Hogwarts Legacy Xbox vs PS4

Xbox Series X|S: Release date: Feb. 10 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff Standard edition content: Base game Deluxe edition content: Base game, 72 hours of early access, Dark Arts pack, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)

Xbox One: Release date: April 4 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff Standard edition content: Base game Deluxe edition content: Base game, Dark Arts pack, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)

PlayStation 4: Release date: April 4 Pre-order content: Onyx Hippogriff and Felix Felicis potion recipe Standard edition content: Base game and Haunted Hogsmeade shop quest Deluxe edition content: Base game, Dark Arts pack, Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe edition only)



Image via Avalanche Software

What is the best platform for Hogwarts Legacy?

Ultimately, the best platform to play Hogwarts Legacy is the one you prefer to play on. But in terms of obtaining the most add-on content, players will want to choose either the PlayStation 5 version for the maximum additional assets, with the PC and Xbox Series X|S versions following behind it as the runner-ups.

Image via Avalanche Software

The PlayStation 5 version of Hogwarts Legacy comes with quite a few exclusives with the biggest one being the exclusive Haunted Hogsmeade quest that allows players access to a shop filled with secrets. The PlayStation 4 grants access to this as well but has a much later release date and does not come with early access to the game. Because of this, the PlayStation 5 version is really the best pick.

While the PlayStation 5 is the best console to play Hogwarts Legacy on from launch, it has been confirmed the Haunted Hogsmeade quest will make its way to other platforms.

But according to the official trailer that showcases the quest, it will be exclusive until Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, which means players of all other platforms will have to wait an entire year to participate in the quest.

Image via Avalanche Software

If you don’t have a PlayStation 5, PC or Xbox Series X|S are the next best. All three have the capacity to run the game exceedingly well and will ensure players have a solid gaming experience while also granting some exclusive assets.

These three also allow players to enjoy Hogwarts as soon as Feb. 10 or even sooner if players purchase the deluxe edition and jump into the action on Feb. 7.