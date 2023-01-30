The highly-anticipated Harry Potter open-world game Hogwarts Legacy is almost here.

Fans everywhere are counting down the days until the game is released, and those who purchased specific versions can enjoy early access. But when does Hogwarts Legacy early access start?

Hogwarts Legacy early access start date, explained

Hogwarts Legacy has a convoluted release date, so it’s easy to be confused about when early access starts. The game officially releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series on Feb. 10. Those who pre-ordered the deluxe edition can enjoy three days of early access starting on Feb. 7.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players have a slightly longer wait since the game isn’t coming to these consoles until April 4. Nintendo Switch players have the longest wait, with a July 25 release date for the portable console.

Die-hard Harry Potter fans who sprung for the collector’s edition can also enjoy early access to Hogwarts Legacy on Feb. 7. But this only applies to PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X versions of the game.

Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed multiple times, much to the dismay of fans. But the game is finally almost here, with just over a week until early access begins. The game features a massive open world that spans far beyond the Hogwarts grounds. Players can also customize their brooms, use different mounts, and experience weather changes as the story progresses.

It’s clear Hogwarts Legacy is going to provide an in-depth experience into the world established by the Harry Potter series, and fans should seriously consider grabbing the game.