10 best games to grab during the Steam Spring Sale

The Steam Spring Sale is here and there are plenty of discounts. Gamers everywhere are checking their wishlists to see what’s on sale, and others might be scrolling the front page to see if there’s anything that strikes their fancy.

There are always some great sales on games for people to pick up during the Steam seasonal sale and this one is no exception. The sale started today and will end on March 23 at 12pm CT. During the sale period, players can pick up a bunch of games they’ve been waiting to try.

In case you’re overwhelmed with the choices, here are 10 games that are worthy of lightening your wallet during the Steam Summer Sale.

Sea of Thieves — 50 percent off: $19.99

Ever wanted to be a pirate? Well, now you can. This multiplayer game will have you sailing the sea and battling both the environment and other players. If you’ve got Xbox Game Pass, this one should be a skip for you, since you can get it there. But for those who don’t have it, this is a good one to add to your library of Steam games.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker — 50 percent off: $19.99

Have you heard of the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV? It has an expanded free trial which you can play through the entirety of A Realm Reborn and the award-winning Heavensward expansion up to level 60 for free with no restrictions on playtime.

Although you may want to pick it up through Square Enix’s website if you don’t already own the game, for those that own it on Steam, this expansion is highly acclaimed and is a pretty sweet deal at half off.

Northgard — 70 percent off: $8.99

If you like Age of Empires or the Civilization franchise, give this one a try. For $9, this strategy game based on Norse mythology might be right up your alley. Unlike Civilization and more reminiscent of Age of Empires, Northgard is a real-time strategy game where players will control Vikings vying for control over land.

Stellaris — 75 percent off: $9.99

Over 100 thousand people have reviewed this game and most of them are positive. That’s a pretty impressive feat for any game, so those who like space-themed strategy titles will likely enjoy Stellaris. For 10 bucks, players can explore space, discover alien races, and expand their empires.

Cities Skylines — 70 percent off: $8.99

Cities Skylines is a great game for those who love management simulators. It’s well-balanced, still gets DLC content added to it, and it’s pretty easy to learn. If all you want is to build up a huge city only to tear it down with a giant tsunami, well, you can do that too.

NieR Automata — 50 percent off: $19.99

Square Enix really hits it out of the park with a lot of NieR Automata‘s gameplay, music, and story. The game will take you through a compelling story about three androids and their battle to reclaim the land from powerful machines. If you like dystopian action games with rich stories, this is for you.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade — 43 percent off: $39.89

Any game in the Final Fantasy franchise is likely to be recommended by many gamers who love them, but Final Fantasy VII has a reputation for being one of the best in its entire history. When Square Enix decided to remake it, players loved it. Refreshed with modern graphics, storytelling, and gameplay mechanics, even those who have played VII will get a fresh take on it.

Sun Haven — 20 percent off: $19.99

For a game that was released just six days before the Steam Spring Sale started, a discount is pretty surprising, but this one has been on many people’s wishlists while they waited for it to come out. Fans of farming and pixel graphic games will likely enjoy this indie game. If you’re keen on trying it, getting it while it’s on sale might be worth it.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI — 90 percent off: $5.99

Civ VI is one of those turn-based strategy games that will make you say “just one more turn”. If you’re looking for a time sink game that will make 12 hours seem like 12 minutes, this is it. Just watch out for Ghandi, he’s pretty aggressive.

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion — 20 percent off: $39.99

Although 20 percent isn’t the steepest of discounts, Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion was a much-anticipated game that was released last December, and just a few months after its release, players can already get it at a discount. If you’re a big fan of FFVII lore, or if you’re looking to get into the series, this remaster is a great place to start.