Battlebit Remastered is on the verge of breaking massive sales milestone in just two weeks

BattleBit Remastered’s early success has resulted in 1.8 million copies sold on Steam in the opening two weeks. The blocky Battlefield killer has captured the eyes of gamers and is now sporting over 60,000 players per day.

The large-scale, multiplayer experience peaked at 87,323 concurrent players 10 days ago, with the daily player base remaining consistent as time goes on, according to SteamDB.

Whether it can maintain its player base is yet to be seen. However, it’s already leaps and bounds above AAA titles like Battlefield 2042, which saw a catastrophic player decline in its initial two weeks that it simply hasn’t recovered from.

BattleBit’s $15 pricetag and easily accessible gameplay has likely been the main cause of its success. The blocky FPS has a 254-player maximum on each server, with massive, destructible maps to match.

The Roblox-style shooter’s success blossomed across a short two-week period beginning on June 15, 2023, however, it’s taken a lot longer than two weeks for developers. BattleBit was announced in 2016, but after years of trial and error, the three-worker team released an FPS shooter that’s managed to turn heads.

After a series of key turning points involving the intensity of BattleBit’s playstyle, devs had to make a tough decision. Fortunately for them, “it was a good decision,” according to one dev, SgtOkiDoki, in a conversation with How to Market A Game.

In particular, the team wanted to ensure BattleBit’s gameplay and its Minecraft-like appearance lined up. “If screenshots don’t match gameplay, you have a problem.”

