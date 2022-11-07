An old Battlefield title is reaching new heights on Steam, eclipsing latest release

An old Battlefield game has entered the top charts of Steam.

Battlefield 1, the 10th overall installment to the Battlefield franchise of games, was released in 2016. It garnered both commercial and critical success when it was launched, becoming the top-selling game in the U.S. in its first month of release.

Now, six years after it debuted in the gaming world, Battlefield 1 has once again sparked popularity among fans, particularly on Steam. The game received an 88 percent sale, making its price only $4.79. This impacted the game’s performance on the platform, reaching an all-time high concurrent player count of over 51,000 as seen on SteamDB.

The last all-time high concurrent player count record set by the game took place on July 2021, when over 43,000 players played the game at the same time.

As for the game’s successor, Battlefield V, the game recorded only over 15,000 in terms of peak layer count. While Battlefield 2042, the poorly received 2020 entry to the Battlefield franchise, only garnered 5,379.

Battlefield 1 is set during World War I, where multiple game modes are available. This includes single-player campaigns, multiplayer modes, and more. “Battlefield 1 takes you back to The Great War, WW1, where new technology and worldwide conflict changed the face of warfare forever,” the game’s official description reads.

You can visit Battlefield 1’s official Steam listing to know more.