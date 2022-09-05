All weapon attachments in XDefiant

One of Ubisoft’s big upcoming projects is XDefiant, a “fast-paced arena shooter that combines intense gunplay with personalized loadouts and specialized factions, as teams of gunfighters battle for domination,” per the game’s page on the Ubisoft website.
The game will eventually release as a free-to-play title across multiple platforms, and based on the small amount of early in-game footage that’s released, it’s clear XDefiant wants to attract members of the Call of Duty audience.
In its current state, only members of the XDefiant Insider Sessions program can playtest the game, but the team at Ubisoft has been publicly sharing weekly detailed Insider Sessions notes. Based on those notes, we have a sizable list of the weapon attachments that players will be able to equip onto their weapon loadouts. Here’s the complete list of weapon attachments in XDefiant, as we know them.
Full list of weapon attachments in XDefiant
Here’s the full list of weapon attachments that will be in XDefiant, complete with the effects that each attachment will have on the weapon, updated as of Sept. 5, 2022.
- Muzzle Booster
- Rate of Fire +2.5 percent
- Horizontal Recoil -2.5 percent
- Vertical Recoil -7.5 percent
- Barrel Extender Muzzle
- Short Ranger +10 percent
- Medium Range +10 percent
- Recoil Recovery -10 percent
- Sprint out -10 percent
- Removed Stock
- Move Speed +5 percent
- Sprint out +20 percent
- ADS Hit Flinch -10 percent
- Min Spread -10 percent
- Max Spread -10 percent
- Precision Stock
- Horizontal Recoil +5 percent
- Vertical Recoil +5 percent
- Recoil Recover -15 percent
- ADS Time -10 percent
- Lightweight Stock
- ADS Walk Speed +15 percent
- Move Speed +2.5 percent
- ADS Hit Flinch -5 percent
- Lightweight Grip
- Recoil Recovery +25 percent
- Aim Walk Speed +2.5 percent
- ADS Hit Flinch -5 percent
- Heavy Grip
- ADS Hit Flinch +10 percent
- Fabric Grip
- ADS Time +10 percent
- Aim Stability +5 percent
- Recoil Recovery -10 percent
- Tactical Grip
- Recoil Recovery +35 percent
- ADS Time +5 percent
- ADS Walk Speed -5 percent
- Superlight Grip
- Move Speed +2.5 percent
- ADS Time +10 percent
- Recoil Recovery -10 percent
- Grip Tape
- Recoil Recovery +15 percent
- Aim Stability -5 percent
- ADS Time +5 percent
- Pistol Grip (Front Rail)
- Sprint-shoot time +10 percent
- Min Spread +20 percent
- Max Spread +20 percent
- Horizontal Recoil +5 percent
- Stealth Barrel
- Short Range +10 percent
- Medium Range +10 percent
- Move Speed -5 percent
- Rate of Fire -2.5 percent
- Weapon Stealth +100 percent
- Stabilizing Barrel
- Horizontal Recoil +2.5 percent
- Vertical Recoil +2.5 percent
- Sprint Out -5 percent
- Aim Walk Speed -5 percent
- Recon Barrel
- Weapon Stealth +50 percent
- ADS Time +5 percent
- Movement Speed -2.5 percent
- Rapid Fire Barrel
- Rate of Fire +5 percent
- Horizontal Recoil -5 percent
- Vertical Recoil -15 percent
- Optics
- 4x-8x Variable Scope
- Reflex Sight
- Holo Sight
- 3.0x Scope
- ACOG Scope (4x)
- CQBSS Scope (8x)
- Sniper Scope (12x)
This list of attachments and effects is not final, and is subject to change before XDefiant launches. More updates will be added to the list as new Insider Sessions notes become public.