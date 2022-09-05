All weapon attachments in XDefiant

One of Ubisoft’s big upcoming projects is XDefiant, a “fast-paced arena shooter that combines intense gunplay with personalized loadouts and specialized factions, as teams of gunfighters battle for domination,” per the game’s page on the Ubisoft website.

The game will eventually release as a free-to-play title across multiple platforms, and based on the small amount of early in-game footage that’s released, it’s clear XDefiant wants to attract members of the Call of Duty audience.

This week's Insider Session has a new suite of gadgets to style your favorite weapon with!



❗ New Attachments Available

🗺 Maps: Dumbo, Emporium, Showtime, Midway, & Zoo

📝 Focus: Attachments



Check the link below for this week's Session Notes ⬇https://t.co/US467hAjRV pic.twitter.com/IbanHdni3T — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) September 1, 2022

In its current state, only members of the XDefiant Insider Sessions program can playtest the game, but the team at Ubisoft has been publicly sharing weekly detailed Insider Sessions notes. Based on those notes, we have a sizable list of the weapon attachments that players will be able to equip onto their weapon loadouts. Here’s the complete list of weapon attachments in XDefiant, as we know them.

Full list of weapon attachments in XDefiant

Here’s the full list of weapon attachments that will be in XDefiant, complete with the effects that each attachment will have on the weapon, updated as of Sept. 5, 2022.

Muzzle Booster Rate of Fire +2.5 percent Horizontal Recoil -2.5 percent Vertical Recoil -7.5 percent

Barrel Extender Muzzle Short Ranger +10 percent Medium Range +10 percent Recoil Recovery -10 percent Sprint out -10 percent

Removed Stock Move Speed +5 percent Sprint out +20 percent ADS Hit Flinch -10 percent Min Spread -10 percent Max Spread -10 percent

Precision Stock Horizontal Recoil +5 percent Vertical Recoil +5 percent Recoil Recover -15 percent ADS Time -10 percent

Lightweight Stock ADS Walk Speed +15 percent Move Speed +2.5 percent ADS Hit Flinch -5 percent

Lightweight Grip Recoil Recovery +25 percent Aim Walk Speed +2.5 percent ADS Hit Flinch -5 percent

Heavy Grip ADS Hit Flinch +10 percent

Fabric Grip ADS Time +10 percent Aim Stability +5 percent Recoil Recovery -10 percent

Tactical Grip Recoil Recovery +35 percent ADS Time +5 percent ADS Walk Speed -5 percent

Superlight Grip Move Speed +2.5 percent ADS Time +10 percent Recoil Recovery -10 percent

Grip Tape Recoil Recovery +15 percent Aim Stability -5 percent ADS Time +5 percent

Pistol Grip (Front Rail) Sprint-shoot time +10 percent Min Spread +20 percent Max Spread +20 percent Horizontal Recoil +5 percent

Stealth Barrel Short Range +10 percent Medium Range +10 percent Move Speed -5 percent Rate of Fire -2.5 percent Weapon Stealth +100 percent

Stabilizing Barrel Horizontal Recoil +2.5 percent Vertical Recoil +2.5 percent Sprint Out -5 percent Aim Walk Speed -5 percent

Recon Barrel Weapon Stealth +50 percent ADS Time +5 percent Movement Speed -2.5 percent

Rapid Fire Barrel Rate of Fire +5 percent Horizontal Recoil -5 percent Vertical Recoil -15 percent

Optics 4x-8x Variable Scope Reflex Sight Holo Sight 3.0x Scope ACOG Scope (4x) CQBSS Scope (8x) Sniper Scope (12x)



This list of attachments and effects is not final, and is subject to change before XDefiant launches. More updates will be added to the list as new Insider Sessions notes become public.