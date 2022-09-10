All VC prices in NBA 2K23

Virtual Currency (VC) is a premium in-game credit in NBA 2K23. Unless you play NBA 2K23 as a couch co-op exclusive, you’ll eventually run into a situation where VC will come in handy, like purchasing player packs on MyTeam.

There are a few ways to earn some VC in NBA 2K23, but farming the currency is generally not something that players look forward to. Purchasing VC with real money saves time, allowing players to jump back into the action with their newly acquired players or other items.

Here are all the VC prices in NBA 2K23.

How much are VC prices in NBA 2K23?

5 , 000 VC – $1,99

, – $1,99 15 , 000 VC – $4,99

, – $4,99 35 , 000 VC – $9,99

, – $9,99 75 , 000 VC – $19,99

, – $19,99 200 , 000 VC – $49,99

, – $49,99 450,000 VC – $99,99

How to earn VC in NBA 2K23

Purchasing VC might be the fastest way to get the currency, but there will be times when your wallet will disagree with you. Luckily, playing NBA 2K23 will be more than enough to earn some VC, and you can also do the following to earn even more VC.

Keep up with Locker Codes in NBA 2K23. 2K releases redeemable locker codes that reward players with various prizes like VC.

Play NBA 2K23 on higher difficulties.

Complete MyCareer and MyNBA Games.

Claim your Daily Rewards.

Complete Quickplay.

Players who regularly play NBA 2K23 are likely to accumulate enough VC to cover their expenses. If you aren’t that active, however, you should keep track of Locker Codes or purchase them in bundle deals.