All NBA 2K23 Locker Codes & how to redeem Locker Codes

Did you know that there are free Locker Codes that you can redeem in NBA 2K23? That’s right, apart from all the pay-to-win strategies that revolve around MyTeam and MyCareer, 2K actually gives something back to the community free of charge and these Locker Codes help you progress in MyTeam.

The Locker Codes in NBA 2K23 can get you a set of different rewards, but watch out, because Locker Codes in NBA 2K have an expiration date and will not work out if you submit them past that date. Here’s how you redeem them.

How to redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

If you want to redeem a Locker Code simply head to the MyTeam Community Hub in NBA 2K23, and once you’re on the home page of MyTeam, you should spot the “Redeem your codes” option in the bottom-right corner.

NBA 2K23 Locker Codes (Working)

At the moment there are no active Locker Coders for NBA 2K23 but that will change soon as 2K is making a live stream showcasing all the season one content and will be offering some locker codes during the stream. We’ll list them once they’re available.

NBA 2K23 Locker Codes (Expired)