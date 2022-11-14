All trophies in Hogwarts Legacy

Get ready to grind.

Image via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is almost here and die-hard gamers can feast their eyes on the trophies for the upcoming wizarding experience. Prepare your wand, cloak, and broomstick as you’ll have the chance to navigate up those time-consuming, moving staircases and battle other deadly wizards throughout the Harry Potter universe.

There are 46 different trophies to collect, with a large portion encouraging players to explore and grind through the title.

The Epic Games Store PC achievement list is live, and here are all the trophies you can get in Hogwarts Legacy (be warned, there’s spoilers):

  1. Platinum – Earn all other trophies.
  2. The Sort Who Makes an Entrance – Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony
  3. Grappling with a Graphorn – Subdue the Lord of the Shore
  4. The One Who Mastered Memories – View all Pensieve memories
  5. The Hallowed Hero – Wield a Deathly Hallow
  6. The Hero of Hogwarts – Defeat Ranrok
  7. The Seeker of Knowledge – Win the House Cup
  8. The Avenging Gazelle – Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line
  9. The Defender of Dragons – Save a dragon
  10. Beast Friends – Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line
  11. A Sallow Grave – Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line
  12. Flight the Good Flight – Beat Imelda’s time in all broom races
  13. The Toast of the Town – Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin
  14. The Good Samaritan – Complete all side quests
  15. Challenge Accepted – Complete all tiers of a challenge
  16. Collector’s Edition – Complete all collections
  17. A Keen Sense of Spell – Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time
  18. Loom for Improvement – Upgrade a piece of gear
  19. The Root of the Problem – Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake
  20. The Nature of the Beast – Breed every type of beast
  21. Going Through the Potions – Brew every type of potion
  22. Put Down Roots – Grow every type of plant
  23. Third Time’s a Charm – Upgrade a piece of gear 3 times
  24. The Auror’s Apprentice – Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff
  25. A Talent for Spending – Spend 5 Talent Points
  26. Savvy Spender – Spend all Talent Points
  27. Room with a View – Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study
  28. Spilled Milk – Use Flipendo ten times – to tip one cow or several
  29. Floo Around the World – Unlock all Floo Flames
  30. Followed the Butterflies – Follow butterflies to a treasure
  31. Rise to the Challenges – Defeat enemies in all battle arenas
  32. Merlin’s Beard! – Complete all Merlin Trials
  33. The Intrepid Explorer – Discover all cairn dungeons
  34. Coasting Along – Visit Poidsear Coast
  35. The Gryffindor in the Graveyard – Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor
  36. Demiguise Dread – Find all Demiguise statues
  37. The Ends Petrify the Means – Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus
  38. Raising Expectations – Reach a combo of 100
  39. Finishing Touches – Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game
  40. The Spell Master – Learn all spells
  41. A Forte for Achievement – Reach Level 40
  42. The Wise Owl – Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw
  43. First Class Student – Attend your first class
  44. Troll with the Punches – Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade
  45. That’s a Keeper – Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber
  46. Rising From the Ashes – Rescue the phoenix

Hogwarts Legacy is due to be released on Feb. 10, 2023, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.