All trophies in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is almost here and die-hard gamers can feast their eyes on the trophies for the upcoming wizarding experience. Prepare your wand, cloak, and broomstick as you’ll have the chance to navigate up those time-consuming, moving staircases and battle other deadly wizards throughout the Harry Potter universe.

There are 46 different trophies to collect, with a large portion encouraging players to explore and grind through the title.

The Epic Games Store PC achievement list is live, and here are all the trophies you can get in Hogwarts Legacy (be warned, there’s spoilers):

Platinum – Earn all other trophies. The Sort Who Makes an Entrance – Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony Grappling with a Graphorn – Subdue the Lord of the Shore The One Who Mastered Memories – View all Pensieve memories The Hallowed Hero – Wield a Deathly Hallow The Hero of Hogwarts – Defeat Ranrok The Seeker of Knowledge – Win the House Cup The Avenging Gazelle – Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line The Defender of Dragons – Save a dragon Beast Friends – Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line A Sallow Grave – Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line Flight the Good Flight – Beat Imelda’s time in all broom races The Toast of the Town – Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin The Good Samaritan – Complete all side quests Challenge Accepted – Complete all tiers of a challenge Collector’s Edition – Complete all collections A Keen Sense of Spell – Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time Loom for Improvement – Upgrade a piece of gear The Root of the Problem – Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake The Nature of the Beast – Breed every type of beast Going Through the Potions – Brew every type of potion Put Down Roots – Grow every type of plant Third Time’s a Charm – Upgrade a piece of gear 3 times The Auror’s Apprentice – Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff A Talent for Spending – Spend 5 Talent Points Savvy Spender – Spend all Talent Points Room with a View – Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study Spilled Milk – Use Flipendo ten times – to tip one cow or several Floo Around the World – Unlock all Floo Flames Followed the Butterflies – Follow butterflies to a treasure Rise to the Challenges – Defeat enemies in all battle arenas Merlin’s Beard! – Complete all Merlin Trials The Intrepid Explorer – Discover all cairn dungeons Coasting Along – Visit Poidsear Coast The Gryffindor in the Graveyard – Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor Demiguise Dread – Find all Demiguise statues The Ends Petrify the Means – Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus Raising Expectations – Reach a combo of 100 Finishing Touches – Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game The Spell Master – Learn all spells A Forte for Achievement – Reach Level 40 The Wise Owl – Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw First Class Student – Attend your first class Troll with the Punches – Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade That’s a Keeper – Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber Rising From the Ashes – Rescue the phoenix

Hogwarts Legacy is due to be released on Feb. 10, 2023, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.