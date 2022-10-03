All Subnautica: Below Zero cheats and console commands

The ocean is scary, and in Subnautica: Below Zero, the ocean is absolutely terrifying. For some, the story and gameplay are super fun but also can be crap-your-pants scary to the point where some need to turn it down a notch.

Luckily, the game has a plethora of cheats and console commands that might be helpful to players. Whether it be spawning items, moving in ways players aren’t supposed to be able to, or turning off certain monster attacks, players can modify the game in a way that makes it easier to play through.

How to use cheats and console commands in Subnautica: Below Zero

Players on PC who wish to use cheats or console commands in Subnautica: Below Zero can press shift and enter at the same time to open up the console commands. Those on Xbox or PlayStation will need to hit certain buttons at the same time as well.

For Xbox, it’s the A button plus left and right bumper, and on PlayStation, it’s the X button plus the left and right trigger. For those wishing to enter cheats on the Nintendo Switch, it is disabled on the device.

List of console commands in Subnautica: Below Zero

There are a huge number of console commands that provide cheats, or ways for players to alter their game. Below is a table of all of the commands players can use, and what they do. For reference, [NAME] is the variable text input, [#] represents the variable number input, and [x], [y], [z], represent coordinates. More information and examples can be found on the game’s wiki page.

All general console commands

Input Result item [NAME] [#] Adds specified amount of item into the player’s inventory. spawn [NAME] [#] Spawns specified amount of item in front of the player. baseflood [#] Floods all player-built sea bases. bobthebuilder Enables fastbuild, unlockall, nocost, fastgrow, fasthatch, and adds tools to the player’s inventory. bubbles Makes air bubbles appear around the player. charge [#] Charges batteries. clearinventory Clears a player’s inventory. cold Toggles the cold effect on the player. damage [#] Sets a damage multiplier. damagebase Causes a breach in all sea bases. ency [NAME] Unlocks specified database entry. fastbuild Allows the player to build modules more quickly with the Habitat Builder. fastgrow Makes flora grow faster. fasthatch Makes eggs hatch faster. fastscan Makes scanning go faster. fastswim Gives players the ability to boost their speed while holding left shift. filterfast Reduces the Water Filtration Machine time. filtersalt Instantly makes the Water Filtration Machine produce Salt. filterwater Instantly makes the Water Filtration Machine produce Large Filtered Water. freedom Changes game mode to Freedom. creative Changes game mode to Creative. survival Changes game mode to Survival. hardcore Changes game mode to Hardcore. freeze Freezes all small fish. freezeplayer Freezes the player. goal [NAME] [NAME] Triggers the desired story goal: PDA, Radio, Encyclopedia, or Story. goalreset [NAME] Unchecks specified story goal. hoverbickvariant1 Changes Snowfoxes to give infinite boost and jump height. Also has no maximum speed. hoverbikevariant2 Changes all spawned Snowfoxes to just have infinite boost and jump height. hypnosis on/off Turns Lily Paddler’s hypnosis effect on or off. icewormhuntmode on/off Turns on or off the Iceworm’s hunt mode. instagib Players can one-shot killable creatures. invisible Creatures will ignore the player as if they were invisible. kill Respawns the player in the drop pod. noblueprints Unlocks all blueprints nobubbles Disables the player’s breathing bubble animation. nocost Allows players to use machines and fabricators whether they have the items or not. nodamage Turns off damage. noenergy Toggles power usage for all tools, vehicles, and sea bases. nohints Toggles game hints. nopressure Toggles the pressure effect on sea bases and vehicles. nosurvival Disables the players’ food and water requirements. ongoal [NAME] Completes the specified story goal. oxygen Gives the player unlimited oxygen. resetmotormode Forces the player into swim mode while in an underwater Architect Base. resourcesfor [NAME] Provides the resources for specified craftable item. rotfood Makes all the food in the player’s inventory rotten. schoolfishrepulsedbyplayer Makes schools of fish flee from the player. seaglide Spawns and unpowered Seaglide. shotgun Allows players to kill enemies by right clicking on them. startexchangerquest Gives the player a Repair Tool and two Thermoses. story [NAME] Advances the story. Check the wiki for parameters. story help [NAME] Shows the help description for a story. supplydrop [NAME] Initiates the specified drop. Check the wiki for parameters. supplydropall Shows the list of supply drops. takedamage [#] Damages the player by specified percentage. unfreeze Unfreezes all fish. unfreezeplayer Unfreezes the player. unlock [NAME] Unlocks specified blueprint. unlockall Unlocks all of the blueprints in the game. unlockallbuildables Unlocks all blueprints used by the Habitat Builder. unlockdoors Unlocks Architect Base forcefields.

All item commands

Input Result eggs Gives the player all creature eggs in the game. exosuitarms Gives the player all Prawn Suit arms. exosuitupgrades Gives the player all Prawn Suit upgrades. hatchingtime Gives the player a variety of loot. niceloot Gives the player a variety of loot. precursorkeys Gives the player each color precursor key. seatruckupgrades Gives the player every Seatruck upgrade. spawnloot Spawns a variety of loot. tools Gives the player tools. vehicleupgrades Gives the player all vehicle upgrades. item jukeboxdisksall Drops a disc that unlocks all of the Jukebox tracks.

All weather and time commands

Input Result day Sets time to day. night Sets time to night. accelweather [#] Accelerates a future weather event. daynight [#] Sets the time of day. daynightspeed [#] Sets the day/night cycle slower/faster. forcenextweather Advances current weather to the next event. lightning Toggles lightning. precipitation Toggles rain. resetweather Re-rolls all the weather in the game for the next 24 hours. skiptime [#] Skips a number of seconds. weather Toggles weather on/off. weatherevent [NAME] Sets the weather to specified name. wind Toggles wind.

All teleport commands

Input Result biome [NAME] Teleports player to specified biome. goto [NAME] Teleports player to specified location. warp [x] [y] [z] Warps player to specified coordinates. batch [x] [y] [z] Warps player to center of specified batch. chunk [x] [y] [z] Warps player to specified chunk. gotofast [NAME] Warps player to specified location instantly. gotospam Warps player between two locations until gotostop is used. gotostop Stops gotospam. spawnnearby Teleports player to random location a short distance away. warpforward [#] Warps player forward specified meters.

For a full list of commands including warp locations, loot spawns, and technical commands, check out the Subnautica: Below Zero wiki page.