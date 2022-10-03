All Subnautica: Below Zero cheats and console commands

Players have tons of options to alter the game to their liking.

Image via Unknown Worlds

The ocean is scary, and in Subnautica: Below Zero, the ocean is absolutely terrifying. For some, the story and gameplay are super fun but also can be crap-your-pants scary to the point where some need to turn it down a notch.

Luckily, the game has a plethora of cheats and console commands that might be helpful to players. Whether it be spawning items, moving in ways players aren’t supposed to be able to, or turning off certain monster attacks, players can modify the game in a way that makes it easier to play through.

How to use cheats and console commands in Subnautica: Below Zero

Players on PC who wish to use cheats or console commands in Subnautica: Below Zero can press shift and enter at the same time to open up the console commands. Those on Xbox or PlayStation will need to hit certain buttons at the same time as well.

For Xbox, it’s the A button plus left and right bumper, and on PlayStation, it’s the X button plus the left and right trigger. For those wishing to enter cheats on the Nintendo Switch, it is disabled on the device.

List of console commands in Subnautica: Below Zero

There are a huge number of console commands that provide cheats, or ways for players to alter their game. Below is a table of all of the commands players can use, and what they do. For reference, [NAME] is the variable text input, [#] represents the variable number input, and [x], [y], [z], represent coordinates. More information and examples can be found on the game’s wiki page.

All general console commands

InputResult
item [NAME] [#]Adds specified amount of item into the player’s inventory.
spawn [NAME] [#]Spawns specified amount of item in front of the player.
baseflood [#]Floods all player-built sea bases.
bobthebuilderEnables fastbuild, unlockall, nocost, fastgrow, fasthatch, and adds tools to the player’s inventory.
bubblesMakes air bubbles appear around the player.
charge [#]Charges batteries.
clearinventoryClears a player’s inventory.
coldToggles the cold effect on the player.
damage [#]Sets a damage multiplier.
damagebaseCauses a breach in all sea bases.
ency [NAME]Unlocks specified database entry.
fastbuildAllows the player to build modules more quickly with the Habitat Builder.
fastgrowMakes flora grow faster.
fasthatchMakes eggs hatch faster.
fastscanMakes scanning go faster.
fastswimGives players the ability to boost their speed while holding left shift.
filterfastReduces the Water Filtration Machine time.
filtersaltInstantly makes the Water Filtration Machine produce Salt.
filterwaterInstantly makes the Water Filtration Machine produce Large Filtered Water.
freedomChanges game mode to Freedom.
creativeChanges game mode to Creative.
survivalChanges game mode to Survival.
hardcoreChanges game mode to Hardcore.
freezeFreezes all small fish.
freezeplayerFreezes the player.
goal [NAME] [NAME]Triggers the desired story goal: PDA, Radio, Encyclopedia, or Story.
goalreset [NAME]Unchecks specified story goal.
hoverbickvariant1Changes Snowfoxes to give infinite boost and jump height. Also has no maximum speed.
hoverbikevariant2Changes all spawned Snowfoxes to just have infinite boost and jump height.
hypnosis on/offTurns Lily Paddler’s hypnosis effect on or off.
icewormhuntmode on/offTurns on or off the Iceworm’s hunt mode.
instagibPlayers can one-shot killable creatures.
invisibleCreatures will ignore the player as if they were invisible.
killRespawns the player in the drop pod.
noblueprintsUnlocks all blueprints
nobubblesDisables the player’s breathing bubble animation.
nocostAllows players to use machines and fabricators whether they have the items or not.
nodamageTurns off damage.
noenergyToggles power usage for all tools, vehicles, and sea bases.
nohintsToggles game hints.
nopressureToggles the pressure effect on sea bases and vehicles.
nosurvivalDisables the players’ food and water requirements.
ongoal [NAME]Completes the specified story goal.
oxygenGives the player unlimited oxygen.
resetmotormodeForces the player into swim mode while in an underwater Architect Base.
resourcesfor [NAME]Provides the resources for specified craftable item.
rotfoodMakes all the food in the player’s inventory rotten.
schoolfishrepulsedbyplayerMakes schools of fish flee from the player.
seaglideSpawns and unpowered Seaglide.
shotgunAllows players to kill enemies by right clicking on them.
startexchangerquestGives the player a Repair Tool and two Thermoses.
story [NAME]Advances the story. Check the wiki for parameters.
story help [NAME]Shows the help description for a story.
supplydrop [NAME]Initiates the specified drop. Check the wiki for parameters.
supplydropallShows the list of supply drops.
takedamage [#]Damages the player by specified percentage.
unfreezeUnfreezes all fish.
unfreezeplayerUnfreezes the player.
unlock [NAME]Unlocks specified blueprint.
unlockallUnlocks all of the blueprints in the game.
unlockallbuildablesUnlocks all blueprints used by the Habitat Builder.
unlockdoorsUnlocks Architect Base forcefields.

All item commands

InputResult
eggsGives the player all creature eggs in the game.
exosuitarmsGives the player all Prawn Suit arms.
exosuitupgradesGives the player all Prawn Suit upgrades.
hatchingtimeGives the player a variety of loot.
nicelootGives the player a variety of loot.
precursorkeysGives the player each color precursor key.
seatruckupgradesGives the player every Seatruck upgrade.
spawnlootSpawns a variety of loot.
toolsGives the player tools.
vehicleupgradesGives the player all vehicle upgrades.
item jukeboxdisksallDrops a disc that unlocks all of the Jukebox tracks.

All weather and time commands

InputResult
daySets time to day.
nightSets time to night.
accelweather [#]Accelerates a future weather event.
daynight [#]Sets the time of day.
daynightspeed [#]Sets the day/night cycle slower/faster.
forcenextweatherAdvances current weather to the next event.
lightningToggles lightning.
precipitationToggles rain.
resetweatherRe-rolls all the weather in the game for the next 24 hours.
skiptime [#]Skips a number of seconds.
weatherToggles weather on/off.
weatherevent [NAME]Sets the weather to specified name.
windToggles wind.

All teleport commands

InputResult
biome [NAME]Teleports player to specified biome.
goto [NAME]Teleports player to specified location.
warp [x] [y] [z]Warps player to specified coordinates.
batch [x] [y] [z]Warps player to center of specified batch.
chunk [x] [y] [z]Warps player to specified chunk.
gotofast [NAME]Warps player to specified location instantly.
gotospamWarps player between two locations until gotostop is used.
gotostopStops gotospam.
spawnnearbyTeleports player to random location a short distance away.
warpforward [#]Warps player forward specified meters.

For a full list of commands including warp locations, loot spawns, and technical commands, check out the Subnautica: Below Zero wiki page.