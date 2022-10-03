All Subnautica: Below Zero cheats and console commands

The ocean is scary, and in Subnautica: Below Zero, the ocean is absolutely terrifying. For some, the story and gameplay are super fun but also can be crap-your-pants scary to the point where some need to turn it down a notch.
Luckily, the game has a plethora of cheats and console commands that might be helpful to players. Whether it be spawning items, moving in ways players aren’t supposed to be able to, or turning off certain monster attacks, players can modify the game in a way that makes it easier to play through.
How to use cheats and console commands in Subnautica: Below Zero
Players on PC who wish to use cheats or console commands in Subnautica: Below Zero can press shift and enter at the same time to open up the console commands. Those on Xbox or PlayStation will need to hit certain buttons at the same time as well.
For Xbox, it’s the A button plus left and right bumper, and on PlayStation, it’s the X button plus the left and right trigger. For those wishing to enter cheats on the Nintendo Switch, it is disabled on the device.
List of console commands in Subnautica: Below Zero
There are a huge number of console commands that provide cheats, or ways for players to alter their game. Below is a table of all of the commands players can use, and what they do. For reference, [NAME] is the variable text input, [#] represents the variable number input, and [x], [y], [z], represent coordinates. More information and examples can be found on the game’s wiki page.
All general console commands
|Input
|Result
|item [NAME] [#]
|Adds specified amount of item into the player’s inventory.
|spawn [NAME] [#]
|Spawns specified amount of item in front of the player.
|baseflood [#]
|Floods all player-built sea bases.
|bobthebuilder
|Enables fastbuild, unlockall, nocost, fastgrow, fasthatch, and adds tools to the player’s inventory.
|bubbles
|Makes air bubbles appear around the player.
|charge [#]
|Charges batteries.
|clearinventory
|Clears a player’s inventory.
|cold
|Toggles the cold effect on the player.
|damage [#]
|Sets a damage multiplier.
|damagebase
|Causes a breach in all sea bases.
|ency [NAME]
|Unlocks specified database entry.
|fastbuild
|Allows the player to build modules more quickly with the Habitat Builder.
|fastgrow
|Makes flora grow faster.
|fasthatch
|Makes eggs hatch faster.
|fastscan
|Makes scanning go faster.
|fastswim
|Gives players the ability to boost their speed while holding left shift.
|filterfast
|Reduces the Water Filtration Machine time.
|filtersalt
|Instantly makes the Water Filtration Machine produce Salt.
|filterwater
|Instantly makes the Water Filtration Machine produce Large Filtered Water.
|freedom
|Changes game mode to Freedom.
|creative
|Changes game mode to Creative.
|survival
|Changes game mode to Survival.
|hardcore
|Changes game mode to Hardcore.
|freeze
|Freezes all small fish.
|freezeplayer
|Freezes the player.
|goal [NAME] [NAME]
|Triggers the desired story goal: PDA, Radio, Encyclopedia, or Story.
|goalreset [NAME]
|Unchecks specified story goal.
|hoverbickvariant1
|Changes Snowfoxes to give infinite boost and jump height. Also has no maximum speed.
|hoverbikevariant2
|Changes all spawned Snowfoxes to just have infinite boost and jump height.
|hypnosis on/off
|Turns Lily Paddler’s hypnosis effect on or off.
|icewormhuntmode on/off
|Turns on or off the Iceworm’s hunt mode.
|instagib
|Players can one-shot killable creatures.
|invisible
|Creatures will ignore the player as if they were invisible.
|kill
|Respawns the player in the drop pod.
|noblueprints
|Unlocks all blueprints
|nobubbles
|Disables the player’s breathing bubble animation.
|nocost
|Allows players to use machines and fabricators whether they have the items or not.
|nodamage
|Turns off damage.
|noenergy
|Toggles power usage for all tools, vehicles, and sea bases.
|nohints
|Toggles game hints.
|nopressure
|Toggles the pressure effect on sea bases and vehicles.
|nosurvival
|Disables the players’ food and water requirements.
|ongoal [NAME]
|Completes the specified story goal.
|oxygen
|Gives the player unlimited oxygen.
|resetmotormode
|Forces the player into swim mode while in an underwater Architect Base.
|resourcesfor [NAME]
|Provides the resources for specified craftable item.
|rotfood
|Makes all the food in the player’s inventory rotten.
|schoolfishrepulsedbyplayer
|Makes schools of fish flee from the player.
|seaglide
|Spawns and unpowered Seaglide.
|shotgun
|Allows players to kill enemies by right clicking on them.
|startexchangerquest
|Gives the player a Repair Tool and two Thermoses.
|story [NAME]
|Advances the story. Check the wiki for parameters.
|story help [NAME]
|Shows the help description for a story.
|supplydrop [NAME]
|Initiates the specified drop. Check the wiki for parameters.
|supplydropall
|Shows the list of supply drops.
|takedamage [#]
|Damages the player by specified percentage.
|unfreeze
|Unfreezes all fish.
|unfreezeplayer
|Unfreezes the player.
|unlock [NAME]
|Unlocks specified blueprint.
|unlockall
|Unlocks all of the blueprints in the game.
|unlockallbuildables
|Unlocks all blueprints used by the Habitat Builder.
|unlockdoors
|Unlocks Architect Base forcefields.
All item commands
|Input
|Result
|eggs
|Gives the player all creature eggs in the game.
|exosuitarms
|Gives the player all Prawn Suit arms.
|exosuitupgrades
|Gives the player all Prawn Suit upgrades.
|hatchingtime
|Gives the player a variety of loot.
|niceloot
|Gives the player a variety of loot.
|precursorkeys
|Gives the player each color precursor key.
|seatruckupgrades
|Gives the player every Seatruck upgrade.
|spawnloot
|Spawns a variety of loot.
|tools
|Gives the player tools.
|vehicleupgrades
|Gives the player all vehicle upgrades.
|item jukeboxdisksall
|Drops a disc that unlocks all of the Jukebox tracks.
All weather and time commands
|Input
|Result
|day
|Sets time to day.
|night
|Sets time to night.
|accelweather [#]
|Accelerates a future weather event.
|daynight [#]
|Sets the time of day.
|daynightspeed [#]
|Sets the day/night cycle slower/faster.
|forcenextweather
|Advances current weather to the next event.
|lightning
|Toggles lightning.
|precipitation
|Toggles rain.
|resetweather
|Re-rolls all the weather in the game for the next 24 hours.
|skiptime [#]
|Skips a number of seconds.
|weather
|Toggles weather on/off.
|weatherevent [NAME]
|Sets the weather to specified name.
|wind
|Toggles wind.
All teleport commands
|Input
|Result
|biome [NAME]
|Teleports player to specified biome.
|goto [NAME]
|Teleports player to specified location.
|warp [x] [y] [z]
|Warps player to specified coordinates.
|batch [x] [y] [z]
|Warps player to center of specified batch.
|chunk [x] [y] [z]
|Warps player to specified chunk.
|gotofast [NAME]
|Warps player to specified location instantly.
|gotospam
|Warps player between two locations until gotostop is used.
|gotostop
|Stops gotospam.
|spawnnearby
|Teleports player to random location a short distance away.
|warpforward [#]
|Warps player forward specified meters.
For a full list of commands including warp locations, loot spawns, and technical commands, check out the Subnautica: Below Zero wiki page.