Niantic released their long-awaited new AR game collaboration with Nintendo, Pikmin Bloom, yesteday.

This new AR adventure game functions similarly to Pokémon Go, having players venture around in the real world, collecting seedlings and putting together a squad of Pikmin. Players will collect these seedlings simply by walking, but you may be wondering which are in Bloom.

Throughout the Pikmin franchise, new colors and types of Pikmin have been introduced. These creatures change appearance as they evolve, but their colors remain the same. While the game is still fresh, thanks to its trailer and early players to the game, we have an idea of some different Pikmin available in Pikmin Bloom.

All Pikmin Types and Colors in Pikmin Bloom

Image via Niantic

Some of the Pikmin types are simply just a different color, while others have more unique appearances detailing their type. All the Pikmin shown in the trailer comes from the original game trilogy. And it’s possible new original Pikmin will be introduced in the future.

Available Pikmin types:

Red

Blue

Yellow

White

Purple

Rock

Winged

These different types all have their own unique stages of evolution. The leaf on their heads turn into a bud, then eventually a flower. The trailer also showcases Decor Pikmin, which can be acquired by sprouting huge seedlings. These will take a lot more effort though, as they require 10,000 steps before they become Pikmin.

If you’ve yet to try Pikmin Bloom, it can be downloaded for free, both on the App Store and the Google Play Store.