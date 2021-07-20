All new cars in GTA Online’s Los Santos Tuners update

The expansion brings 10 new cars right off the bat and will add another seven later on.

Grand Theft Auto Online is usually about causing mayhem and shooting guns. But Los Santos Tuners, its latest expansion, is all about cars.

The new expansion added 10 new vehicles when it launched, but there are seven more on the way at later dates. And that’s not all.

The new update brings the Los Santos Car Meet, a space for gearheads to tune their cars and test drive some of the fastest rides in GTA Online. Buying a spot as a member of the meet costs $50,000, but it’s well worth it. It comes with a series of benefits, but the most important might be the Test Track, a controlled environment where players can drive without interference from cops, pedestrians, or even other players.

If you have the cash for it, Los Santos Tuners also lets you buy your very own Auto Shop, coupled with rotating missions that feel like mini-heists and come with a relatively big payoff.

Here are the first cars to reach Los Santos with the new update. This list takes into account the base price, but all vehicles have a special Trade Price that you can unlock by raising your reputation with the LS Car Meet.

Dinka Jester RR ($1,970,000, Legendary Motorsport)

($1,970,000, Legendary Motorsport) Annis ZR350 ($1,615,000, Legendary Motorsport)

($1,615,000, Legendary Motorsport) Annis Euros ($1,800,000, Legendary Motorsport)

($1,800,000, Legendary Motorsport) Obey Tailgater S ($1,495,000, Legendary Motorsport)

($1,495,000, Legendary Motorsport) Vapid Dominator GTT ($1,220,000, Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

($1,220,000, Southern San Andreas Super Autos) Karin Futo GTX ($1,590,000, SSA)

($1,590,000, SSA) Annis Remus ($1,370,000, SSA)

($1,370,000, SSA) Karin Calico GTF ($1,995,000, SSA)

($1,995,000, SSA) Vulkar Warrener HKR ($$1,260,000, SSA)

($$1,260,000, SSA) Dinka RT3000 ($1,715,000, SSA)

Rockstar hasn’t yet revealed details about the next seven cars or when they’ll be released in GTA Online. But the 10 cars in Los Santos Tuners can already keep players busy until more rides come to the city.