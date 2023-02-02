All companions in Hogwarts Legacy

Just as friendship is a core component of the Harry Potter wizarding world, so too is it immensely important in Hogwarts Legacy. While navigating the complexities of the witchcraft and wizarding universe, Hogwarts Legacy players can form meaningful bonds with certain characters, called companions.

Any player hoping to learn all there is to know in Hogwarts, such as all of the spells that can be cast or the creatures that can be obtained, will need to befriend all available companions.

They are immensely important to the game for many reasons, so here is a breakdown of everything players need to know about companions in Hogwarts Legacy.

What are companions in Hogwarts Legacy?

Companions are a select few Hogwarts Legacy characters you can deeply befriend. These characters have unique backstories, can come on certain adventures with you, and have special companion quests. Perhaps most importantly, befriending certain companions will also grant the player special benefits or skills.

Hogwarts Legacy companions

Only a few companions have been officially unveiled for Hogwarts Legacy thus far, but it is quite likely more will become known when the game officially launches. This list will be updated as new information is learned.

Currently, there are four known companions with each one being tied to one of the four Hogwarts houses.

Sebastian Sallow

Slytherin house member Sebastian Sallow comes with a dark legacy and seems to be the key to players learning the three unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy. He is the companion the most information is currently known about thanks to a special trailer teasing his quest. This trailer promises that those who choose to befriend Sebastian will “be faced with the decision to embrace or reject the Dark Arts.”

Sebastian is described as a charming boy that has turned to the Dark Arts out of desperation to save his sister Anne, who is suffering from a debilitating curse.

The companion quest players can embark on with him appears in the trailer and features the opportunity for players to “learn more about the Sallow family’s mystery” and face “difficult dilemmas” all pertaining to the Dark Arts.

Since the Slytherin house is commonly associated with an array of negative assumptions, it is quite refreshing to see players can befriend a character like Sebastian that is only turning to the Dark Arts in a time of dire need. He seems to be the perfect companion for helping players confront the tough choice of whether to embrace or reject the Dark Arts because he exemplifies why someone may choose to pursue them in an extreme situation.

Ironically, Sebastian also seems to have Defense Against the Dark Arts class with the main character as the duo first meets after being asked to duel by Professor Hecat. Regardless of the Dark Arts path players choose to take, Sebastian seems to be a key ally.

Natasi Onai

Players themselves won’t be the only late recruit to Hogwarts it seems thanks to Gryffindor house member Natasi Onai, who originally studied at Africa’s school of magic Uagadou (the biggest wizarding school in the entire world) before transferring to Hogwarts when her mother chose to become the Divination professor there. She grew up in Matabeleland, Africa, and is known for being extremely wise and quick-witted.

Because players themselves are joining Hogwarts as a fifth-year student, it is likely they will get along with Natasi extremely well. Both characters will probably feel a bit left out but may find solace in knowing they aren’t alone in feeling this way.

Natsai has been spotted quite a few times throughout various Hogwarts Legacy teasers at the players’ side and appears to have Charms class at the same time, which means players can become quite close with her if they choose to do so. She seems like a strong companion to have with her unrelenting desire to pursue justice, her adventurous mindset, and her quick thinking sure to help players out of tough scenarios.

Poppy Sweeting

The Hufflepuff companion is Poppy Sweeting, whose name fits the house that is known for plants and kindness exceedingly well. Poppy is known for her immense love of magical creatures which is backed by the many times she has been seen throughout Hogwarts Legacy teasers with all manner of magical beings.

Her demeanor seems to be somewhat reminiscent of Newt Scamander, another Hufflepuff and the protagonist of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them films. Just like Newt, Poppy too prefers animals to people and has great disdain for those who seek to cause animals harm. She bonds with creatures more easily than humans which means being kind to creatures is likely a key component for befriending this Hufflepuff.

When attending Potions class, players seem to be able to interact with Poppy, as she appears in this class alongside them. Outside of this, any player hoping to learn more about the vast magical world of creatures will certainly want Poppy as an ally due to her empathetic and sharp nature combined with her immense knowledge.

Amit Thakkar

Ravenclaw house member Amit Thakkar is a dedicated intellectual with immensely ambitious plans for his future. Amit plans to become a famous wizard historian and is so dedicated to this profession he already has his first memoir planned.

As might be expected of such an ambitious and focused individual, Amit is known for being extremely wise and knowledgeable. He also enjoys stargazing and is so dedicated to this hobby he seems to always have the best telescope available to enjoy it.

Although Amit is known for his studious nature, he is also exceptionally loyal and always willing to help a friend in need. He will never regret doing so but depending on how harrowing the situation is he may think he was better suited to simply right or read about the situation after it happened rather than actually being involved in it.