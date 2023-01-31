The vast magical world within Hogwarts Legacy is packed with witchcraft and wizardry content for players to delve into. There is a lot to be excited for, but what might be the most anticipated aspect of Hogwarts Legacy is the ability to cast a wide variety of powerful spells and customize your own combat style.

Whether you’re planning on playfully pranking a friend, practicing dueling to ensure that you’re ready for anything, trying to navigate out of a tricky situation, or planning on going down a dark path by frequently employing the killing curse, the wide variety of spells in Hogwarts Legacy has you covered.

All spells in Hogwarts Legacy

No official list of spells has been released by the Hogwarts Legacy team, but players can see many of them in use across the various trailers and livestreams that have taken place. Here is a list of all the spells unveiled in gameplay teasers thus far.

This guide will be updated as more spells are discovered and, of course, when the game officially launches.

Image via Avalanche Software

Crucio (Cruciatus curse): Inflicts fierce and excruciating pain against the target. This spell can lead to madness if it is utilized for too long and is immensely painful. Thus, this is another one of the three unforgivable curses.

Image via Avalanche Software

Incendio (Fire-making spell): Conjures flames for the caster to utilize. These flames can be employed for lighting fires, melting ice, or in any other scenario where fire may be needed.

Image via Avalanche Software

Protego (Shield charm): This is a general protection spell. It protects the caster with a shield and can reflect spells and block physical forces. The shield is usually invisible but seems to be visible in Hogwarts Legacy’s gameplay to make the combat clearer.

(Disillusionment charm): The official incantation for this spell is unknown but may finally be revealed in Hogwarts Legacy. This spell works like a chameleon and allows the user to blend in with their surroundings by taking on the exact colors and textures around them. Wingardium Leviosa (Levitation charm): One of the most well-known spells within the wizarding community, Wingardium Leviosa makes the target levitate. The caster can also move the target around with this spell active.

Image via Avalanche Software

In addition to all of these named spells, players also utilize some form of a basic and consistent attack spell with no cooldown period. This spell does not have a name but could be Hogwarts Legacy’s version of Flipendo, which is a spell commonly utilized across Harry Potter video games and simply knocks the target backward.

All spells besides the basic attack one come with varied cooldown times. The more powerful and intense a spell is, the longer players will need to wait before utilizing it again. One example of this is Avada Kedavra, which is a deadly instant-killing curse that has a substantial cooldown to balance out its immense power.

Image via Avalanche Software

Players are also equipped with a unique, mysterious, ancient magic that no one really understands. This magic is also usable during combat but the full extent of how it works and whether it functions as one type of spell or many is currently unknown.

Hogwarts Legacy releases for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S on Feb. 10, although those who purchased the deluxe edition of the game will gain access sooner.

Xbox One and PS4 players can’t set off to Hogwarts until April 4 and Switch fans have the lengthiest wait of all: Hogwarts won’t launch there until July 25.