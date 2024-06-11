All Anno 117: Pax Romana platforms

For the first time in Anno, you can choose where you want to start your empire from in Anno 117: Pax Romana—Rome’s Albion or Latium. The choice is yours on which land to trade and expand from, but first you have to figure out where to play.

In this peaceful era of Rome, will you remain prosperous or will you decide a radically different fate for the people of Rome? As you expand, the opportunity for trading grows, but quick decisions will always be demanded in Anno. Here’s everything we know about Anno 117: Pax Romana and the platforms you can play it on when it arrives.

Where to play Anno 117 Pax Romana: All platforms

It's time to build your city once more.

Anno 117 is set in (you guessed it) 117 AD. While the events of Anno 117 are inspired by Italy’s ancient history, those eagerly waiting to build their own Roman Empire will need to wait until 2025, as unveiled on June 10 in Ubisoft Forward 2024. Anno 117: Pax Romana is the latest in the city-building franchise filled with endless decisions.

Here are all confirmed Anno 117: Pax Romana platforms.

Is Anno 117: Pax Romana on PC?

Yes. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the franchise that started on PC will continue to thrive on this platform. Anno 117 will return to Windows, accessible via Epic Games and the Ubisoft Store. With the reveal trailer on June 10 via the Ubisoft Forward 2024 showcase, Anno 117 isn’t currently available for wishlisting or pre-ordering. As Anno 1800 had controller support, it is highly likely Anno 117: Pax Romana will get the same treatment.

Is Anno 117: Pax Romana on Xbox Series X/S?

Yes. Anno 117: Pax Romana will release on Xbox Series X/S. Up until Anno 2070 (released in 2011), the Anno series was strictly released on Windows. It wasn’t until Anno 1800 (2018) that the franchise expanded to console.

This move paused for the launch of their History Editions, but has since returned for the latest installment and the earliest Anno setting to date (177 AD).

Is Anno 117: Pax Romana on PlayStation?

Yes. Anno 117: Pax Romana will be on the PS5. Anno has only ever released on the latest console generation since Anno 1800 in 2018. While this release only occurred for one game, the upcoming strategy game will launch on the newest consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S).

More will be revealed on the Ubisoft Blue Byte Twitch channel on June 18, so tune in and keep your eyes peeled for more news regarding Anno 117: Pax Romana. You can also follow the developer on their X account @UbisoftBlueByte.

