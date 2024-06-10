Anno 117: Pax Romana will let players build in ancient Rome

Ubisoft has revealed Anno 117: Pax Romana, the latest installment in its acclaimed Anno series.

The game was announced during the 2024 Ubisoft Forward livestream by Haye Anderson, brand director, and Manuel Reinher, creative director. Scheduled for release on PC and consoles in 2025, this eighth game in the series will transport players to the Roman Empire in the year 117.

Anno 117: Pax Romana was announced during Ubisoft Forward livestream on June 10. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Anno series is known for its strategic city-builders that challenge its players with a mixture of city planning, economy, trade, diplomacy, warfare, and much more. Each of the previous seven games transported players to various historical and futuristic settings, ranging from medieval times, to industrial revolution, to moon colonization. But the latest installment invites players to the Roman Empire in the year 117, during the height of the Pax Romana.

With Pax Romana we refer to a period of relative peace and stability across the Roman Empire which lasted for almost 200 years. This era, from which the game derives its name, was characterized by a thriving economy, extensive trade networks, and significant cultural and architectural achievements, some of which can still be seen across central Europe over 2,000 years later. Pax Romana presents an ideal backdrop for a game focused on trade and city-building, allowing players to assume the role of a praetor, a governor, of their chosen Roman province.

That’s right, for the first time in the franchise, players can choose their starting Roman province, beginning their adventure in the Celtic Wetlands of Albion or opting for a more traditional Roman province like Latium, close to the heart of the empire.

Anno 117: Pax Romana will offer a Roman gaming experience “unlike anything you’ve ever played,” according to the game’s brand director.

The anticipation for Anno 117: Pax Romana builds on the success of Anno 1800, the franchise’s previous installment set during the Industrial Revolution, released in 2019. With over 20 years of history, the Anno franchise has continually evolved, and the upcoming game is expected to push the boundaries even further.

More details are anticipated later this year as the release date approaches, with the developer promising to keep fans informed and engaged with the latest developments. But for now they’ll have to be patient, after all, Roma uno die non aedificata est: Rome was not built in a day.

