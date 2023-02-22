A universally praised anime visual novel is crushing milestones five years after its debut

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! has surpassed one million sales since its launch in 2021, according to developers Serenity Forge and Team Salvato, setting a new milestone for the famous twist-heavy story game.

Doki Doki Literature Club! first launched in 2017. While it looks like a cute anime visual novel about high school students, it slowly develops into a psychological horror.

In just over a year, the original title amassed over 13.5 million downloads worldwide, and to this day, it still has an overwhelmingly positive review score on Steam.

In 2021, Serenity Forge and Salvato launched Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! for consoles and PC, including remastered visuals of the original game and new content. Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! boasts an immersive and captivating storyline that resembles a visual novel dating sim, but also includes a more profound and darker look into human emotions. Many fans often suggest Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! isn’t for the faint of heart.

Yet, with its fascinating twists and turns and deep dialogue, it’s no surprise Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! has hit an incredible milestone of over one million sales.

The creator of Doki Doki Literature Club! and Team Salvato, Dan Salvato, announced the milestone achievement on his official Twitter account on Feb. 21, along with his gratitude to those who love and have continued to play the game.

This Friday at 6pm PST, I plan to stream some of the DDLC Plus Side Stories as a chance to connect with the community, and to express gratitude for your support in bringing us to the unfathomable milestone of reaching 1 million players. https://t.co/vl9l6PjKh1 pic.twitter.com/0sZMMVkP8P — Dan Salvato (@dansalvato) February 21, 2023

In just over one year, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! has achieved an incredible milestone. It’s a true testament to the game’s success, which has only been building these last five years.