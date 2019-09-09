Gears 5 ranking system explained

Gears of War 5 has arrived. Once players are done with the robust single-player campaign against the Swarm, they can take the fight online for loot and glory.

Whether you choose to fight for the Coalition or the Swarm, your rank will determine both you and your opponents’ caliber. Here’s everything you need to know about the ranking system in Gears 5.

What modes can I get ranked in?

Screengrab via Microsoft

The Coalition has implemented the ranking system for four different game modes. By clicking on the Versus tab, followed by the Ranked tab, you’ll be able to see all of the modes you can be ranked in. The new Arcade mode will remain a casual versus mode and is excluded from ranked matchmaking.

King of the Hill

Team Deathmatch

Escalation

Guardian

What are the ranks in Gears 5?

The ranks are ordered from highest to lowest in the following list:

Masters

Platinum

Gold

Silver

Bronze

How do I get my rank?

You need to complete five different matches for a calibrated rank. The matches must be fully completed, which means crashes, disruptions, or ending midway will cause the games to not count toward your total. Once you’re done with the fifth game, you’ll be placed in one of the five ranks mentioned above.

If you perform well, you’ll quickly rise through the ranks. But if you play poorly, you might find yourself free-falling down the hierarchy. Good luck and have fun, soldier.