Wolfiez’s Fortnite settings and keybinds | Dot Esports

Jaden “Wolfiez” Ashman is a professional Fortnite player from the U.K.
Though he’s been a frequent competitor in weekly Cash Cups and tournaments, Wolfiez’s first main stage experience was in the Fortnite World Cup 2019. He managed to qualify for the Duos events after playing in four qualifiers and placed second alongside his partner, Rojo.
It’s common for some pros to take extended breaks after doing well in major tournaments, but Wolfiez went straight back to the grind shortly after the World Cup and started playing in weekly cups. Wolfiez’s consistent high placements showed that his strong showing at the World Cup wasn’t a one-time thing and his top-15 spot in the Fortnite Gamepedia power rankings, as of June 2020, indicates that he’ll be one of the top contenders at the next major event.
If you’re aiming to become as efficient as Wolfiez while playing on a controller, copying his settings and keybinds can be a great start toward improving your skills. Wolfiez has been playing on a controller since he started competing in Fortnite, so he’s likely spent a lot of time optimizing his settings.
Here are Wolfiez’s Fortnite settings and keybinds.
Wolfiez’s general controller settings
While most sensitivity options tend to be personal preference, setting a low deadzone will always allow you to react faster. It may be hard to get used to at first if you’ve been playing with high deadzone values, but you’ll notice the difference once you become more precise with your movements.
The other vital setting to look at here is Wolfiez’s Aim Assist Strength. Despite nerfs that were addressed to the setting in Fortnite Chapter Two, season three, there’s no reason to keep it at anything lower than 100 percent since aim assist is one of the most game-changing tools in a controller player’s arsenal.
Wolfiez’s controller combat settings
Wolfiez’s controller building settings
Wolfiez’s controller editing settings
Wolfiez’s video settings
Wolfiez was formerly a console player but switched to playing on a PC, which enabled him to have more control over his settings and play with higher frames-per-second (FPS). He prefers keeping most of his graphical settings at their minimum values with a couple of exceptions: View Distance and Effects. Setting these to Medium reduces the trade-off he makes for more FPS in exchange for performance and allows him to have a slightly longer spotting range.
He also plays with the Deuteranope five color blind settings. Though we don’t know whether he’s actually color blind, most professional players, including Bugha, tinker with the setting to make enemies easier to spot in between terrain.