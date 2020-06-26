Wolfiez’s Fortnite settings and keybinds | Dot Esports

Jaden “Wolfiez” Ashman is a professional Fortnite player from the U.K.

Though he’s been a frequent competitor in weekly Cash Cups and tournaments, Wolfiez’s first main stage experience was in the Fortnite World Cup 2019. He managed to qualify for the Duos events after playing in four qualifiers and placed second alongside his partner, Rojo.

It’s common for some pros to take extended breaks after doing well in major tournaments, but Wolfiez went straight back to the grind shortly after the World Cup and started playing in weekly cups. Wolfiez’s consistent high placements showed that his strong showing at the World Cup wasn’t a one-time thing and his top-15 spot in the Fortnite Gamepedia power rankings, as of June 2020, indicates that he’ll be one of the top contenders at the next major event.

If you’re aiming to become as efficient as Wolfiez while playing on a controller, copying his settings and keybinds can be a great start toward improving your skills. Wolfiez has been playing on a controller since he started competing in Fortnite, so he’s likely spent a lot of time optimizing his settings.

Here are Wolfiez’s Fortnite settings and keybinds.

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

Wolfiez’s general controller settings

While most sensitivity options tend to be personal preference, setting a low deadzone will always allow you to react faster. It may be hard to get used to at first if you’ve been playing with high deadzone values, but you’ll notice the difference once you become more precise with your movements.

The other vital setting to look at here is Wolfiez’s Aim Assist Strength. Despite nerfs that were addressed to the setting in Fortnite Chapter Two, season three, there’s no reason to keep it at anything lower than 100 percent since aim assist is one of the most game-changing tools in a controller player’s arsenal.

Build Mode Sensitivity 3.0x Edit Mode Sensitivity 3.0x Input Curve Linear Aim Assist Strength 100 percent Look H. Speed 45 percent Look V. Speed 43 percent Turn H. Boost 0 percent Turn V. Boost 0 percent ADS Look H. Speed 12 percent ADS Look V. Speed 10 percent ADS Turn H. Boost 0 percent ADS Turn V. Boost 0 percent Turn Boost Time 0 ADS Turn Boost Time 0.00 Instant Boost Off Dampening Time 0.00 Edit Hold Time 0.100 Move Stick Deadzone 12 percent Look Stick Deadzone 5 percent Sprint By Default On [ASTRO C40 TR Gaming Controller for PS4 & PC]

Wolfiez’s controller combat settings

L1 Previous L2 Aim Down Sights R1 Next Weapon R2 Attack / Confirm D-Pad Up Inventory D-Pad Left Edit D-Pad Right Squad Comms D-Pad Down Jump Triangle Toggle Pickaxe Square Reload / Interact Circle Place Marker X Edit L3 Switch Mode R3 Crouch / Repair View Button Map Menu Button Game Menu [ASTRO C40 TR Gaming Controller for PS4 & PC]

Wolfiez’s controller building settings

L1 Roof L2 Stair R1 Floor R2 Wall D-Pad Up Inventory D-Pad Left Edit D-Pad Right Squad Comms D-Pad Down Emote / Replay Triangle Toggle Pickaxe Square Trap / Interact Circle Change Mats / Traps X Jump L3 Switch Mode R3 Rotate / Repair / Change View Button Map Menu Button Game Menu [ASTRO C40 TR Gaming Controller for PS4 & PC]

Wolfiez’s controller editing settings

L1 Unbound L2 Unbound R1 Unbound R2 Select D-Pad Up Inventory D-Pad Left Edit / Confirm D-Pad Right Squad Comms D-Pad Down Emote / Replay Triangle Toggle Pickaxe Square Unbound Circle Unbound X Jump L3 Switch Mode R3 Reset View Button Map Menu Button Game Menu [ASTRO C40 TR Gaming Controller for PS4 & PC]

Wolfiez’s video settings

Wolfiez was formerly a console player but switched to playing on a PC, which enabled him to have more control over his settings and play with higher frames-per-second (FPS). He prefers keeping most of his graphical settings at their minimum values with a couple of exceptions: View Distance and Effects. Setting these to Medium reduces the trade-off he makes for more FPS in exchange for performance and allows him to have a slightly longer spotting range.

He also plays with the Deuteranope five color blind settings. Though we don’t know whether he’s actually color blind, most professional players, including Bugha, tinker with the setting to make enemies easier to spot in between terrain.