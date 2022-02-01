Where to get the Heavy Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3, season one

Fortnite‘s big boy shotgun is back as of Feb. 1’s v19.20 update. The Heavy Shotgun has made its long-awaited return after spending more than two years in the vault.

The Heavy Shotgun was originally introduced in March 2018 with the v3.3.1 update and became the go-to shotgun for longer-range fights. It was a great option for damaging structures as well, even after its damage to structures was reduced a few months later when all shotguns were nerfed. It was vaulted in January 2019 and was only temporarily unvaulted for the 14 Days of Summer event and the Spy Games LTM.

Now it’s back, although it has to be updated to include the multiple target penetration it had in its previous version. But you can still get your hands on it now.

Where is the Heavy Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter Three, season one?

The Heavy Shotgun can be found on the ground, in chests, and in Supply Drops. The Heavy Shotgun comes in Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary rarities.

The newest version of the Heavy Shotgun is supposedly even better at long range now, but “requires more accuracy,” according to Epic.