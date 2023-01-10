Fortnite is one of the most popular games out right now thanks to the frequent content that Epic Games puts in. One of the big mechanic add-ons last season was the ability to ride the wolves and boars that roam the map. After hopping on their back or taming them with the right button, they’ll follow you around the map as an ally and allow you to ride them.

There’s no set spawn for the wolves, and they typically roam the map looking for players and stuff to eat. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find wolves in Fortnite.

Where are the wolves in Fortnite?

Screengrab via Epic Games

To find wolves, you’ll want to look in the green and yellow areas on the map. They typically won’t be found inside POIs unless they wander there, so it’s best to stick to the wilderness when looking for the four-legged wildlife.

Something that can help is turning on Visualized Sound Effects in the menu, which will show you animal icons as you get closer to them. You can do this by going into your settings and then scrolling to the sound tab. After that, scroll down to the “Visualize Sound Effects” section and make sure that the option is turned on.

Once that’s on, your best bet is to look around in all the areas that don’t have a POI since those open spaces will provide a better chance of finding animals that weren’t taken out by other players. Consider finding a dirtbike or other vehicle so that you can get across the map and search as much as you can before the circle shrinks.