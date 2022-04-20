Where to find the Ranger Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 2

Fortnite seasons change the weapons available on the map. This means that you may not see your favorite weapon in the game anymore, which pushes players to adapt to new conditions. Though it happens on rare occasions, Epic Games can also decide to add a new weapon in the middle of a season. That’s been the case with the patch 20.20 and the Ranger Shotgun.

The Ranger Shotgun separates itself from the rest of the competition with its longer range. Shotguns tend to be ideal for close-range fights, and they lose most of their effectiveness in medium-range situations.

The Ranger Shotgun aims to give its users a chance to take down their Fortnite enemies as they’re trying to escape with its higher than normal range.

Where to find Ranger Shotgun in Fortnite

The Ranger Shotgun is a commonly available weapon in Fortnite. You won’t need to do anything specific to find it since it can appear as ground loot, or from chests.

If you’re looking to test out the Ranger Shotgun, you’ll just need to get lucky while looting. There are five different versions of the Ranger Shotgun in Fortnite, ranging from Common to Legendary rarity.

In most cases, you should be able to stumble upon an Uncommon or Rare Ranger during initial looting, and you can always pick one up from players you take out.