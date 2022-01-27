Where to find Malfunctioning Vending Machines in Fortnite

Most of the looting experience in Fortnite involves loot chests and ground items. Opening up a few chests should be more than enough to get you started with some light loot, and you can continue on your journey after eliminating nearby threats.

Not only taking out nearby players will allow you to take their loot, but you’ll also have more freedom to explore around and find more loot sources in the process. Vending Machines have been one of these sources since they were introduced to Fortnite in 2018.

Vending Machines offer various items to players in exchange for building materials. Some of these Vending Machines can malfunction, but that doesn’t make them useless. In fact, malfunctioning Vending Machines add an element of luck to Fortnite since players will need to roll the dice and spend some of their gold for a random item.

While gambling for random items may not be everyone’s style, players will need to do it for once to complete one of the challenges in week six. Vending Machines have fixed spawns on the map, and they randomly malfunction, meaning you’ll need to know where these Vending Machines are located in order to find the broken ones. There’s no way of telling which one of the following Vending Machines will malfunction at the start of a match, so you’ll need to visit as many of them as possible to find one in a single match.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Camp Cuddle : Two Vending Machines There are two Vending Machines in Camp Cuddle, the first one can be found in the isolated floating island while the second will be waiting for players inside the large building in the middle of the landmark, the one that’s not on a hill.

: Two Vending Machines Logjam Lumberyard : Two Vending Machines The two Vending Machines in Logjam Lumberyard are relatively closer to each other. They’re located in the middle of the landmark in the opposite ends of the main building complex.

: Two Vending Machines Shift Shafts : Two Vending Machines The first Vending Machine in Shift Shafts is located around the main entrance of the landmark at its south part. The second vending machine can be found by moving toward the north from the landmark’s middle section.

: Two Vending Machines Sleepy Sound : Two Vending Machines The first Vending Machine in Sleepy Sound is located in the southwest parking lot. The second Vending Machines can be found at the easters side of the landmark.

: Two Vending Machines The Daily Bugle : Two Vending Machines The first Vending Machine in the Daily Bugle can be found in the southeast corner of the landmark while the second one is in the same section as the Daily Bugle building. To find the second Vending Machine in the area head toward northeast after passing the Daily Bugle building.

: Two Vending Machines Coney Crossroads : Two Vending Machines Considering Coney Crossroads is a rather small landmark, finding the Two Vending Machines located there will be rather simple. The first one is placed at the northwest corner while the other’s sitting at the southeast part of the landmark.

: Two Vending Machines Greasy Grove : Two Vending Machines There are a total of two Vending Machines in Greasy Grove and the first one can be found at the northwest corner of the landmark. The second is located right at the center.

: Two Vending Machines Rocky Reels : Two Vending Machines Rocky Reels is another small landmark and there are two Vending Machines located in the landmark. The first can be found in the north end of the landmark while the second will be waiting in the east side.

: Two Vending Machines Chonker’s Speedway : Two Vending Machines The two Vending Machines in this landmark are located at the opposite ends of the race track. While the first one can be found in the middle of the landmark the second one is placed at the south end.

: Two Vending Machines Condo Canyon : Two Vending Machines The first Vending Machine in Condo Canyon is located near the large pool at the southeast end of the landmark. The second Vending Machine can be found at the northwest part of the landmark’s middle section.

: Two Vending Machines The Joneses : Two Vending Machines It can be hard to spot in-game elements like the Vending Machines around The Joneses due to the high number of trees around the landmark. The first Vending Machine is located right at the center of The Joneses while the second one can be found at the north end of the landmark.

: Two Vending Machines Sanctuary : Two Vending Machines The two Vending Machines in Sanctuary are placed relatively far away from each other. The first one can be found at the south end of the landmark while the second one is located at the very north of Sanctuary.

: Two Vending Machines

If you’re looking to increase your chances of finding a malfunctioning Vending Machine, you should land around the north or south end of the map and find a vehicle to check multiple landmarks in a single go. Considering there are two Vending Machines in all of the landmarks mentioned above, visiting multiple points of interest in a single match will drastically increase your odds of finding a malfunctioning one.