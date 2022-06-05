 Where to find all the fish in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3 - Dot Esports

Where to find all the fish in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

I can wait and fish all day.

All characters from Fortnite chapter three season three battle pass
Image via Epic Games

Throughout a Fortnite match, players will get their hands on various healing supplies. Compared to bandages or med kits, consuming fish is the best way to gain health, shield, or buffs since they have a shorter animation.

While you’ll be able to catch most fish with a regular fishing rod, you’ll need a Pro Fishing Rod to catch the rarer fish in the game. You’ll only be able to tell what type of fish you get when it’s in your inventory.

If you land around a pod or a lake, taking a few minutes to stock up on fish can end up being a game-changer. You’ll be able to heal faster than your enemies since they’ll be waiting for their med kit animation to end.

Here’s what you need to know about the fish in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three.

Every fish and where to find them in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three

Fish nameLocation
Orange FlopperAnywhere
Blue FlopperAnywhere
Green FlopperAnywhere
Black and Blue Shield FishAnywhere
Black Striped Shield FishCoastal areas
Green Shield FishForest areas
Pink Shield FishDesert areas. Players will need a Pro Fishing Rod to catch Pink Shield Fish
Light Blue Shield FishAnywhere
Blue SlurpfishAnywhere
Yellow SlurpfishDesert areas
Purple SlurpfishMountain areas
Black SlurpfishCoastal areas, appears more commonly during night time
White SlurpfishMountain areas, appears more commonly during nighttime. Players will need a Pro Fishing Rod to catch White Slurpfish
Light Blue Small FryAnywhere
Tan Small FryAnywhere
Purple Top Small FryAnywhere
Black Small FryAnywhere, appears more commonly during night time
Blue Small FryCoastal areas
Slurp JellyfishAnywhere
Peely JellyfishDesert and mountain areas. Players will need a Pro Fishing Rod to catch the Peely Jellyfish
Purple JellyfishCoastal areas
Dark Vanguard JellyfishSwamp areas, appears more commonly during night time 
Cuddle JellyfishSwamp areas