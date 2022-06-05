Where to find all the fish in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Throughout a Fortnite match, players will get their hands on various healing supplies. Compared to bandages or med kits, consuming fish is the best way to gain health, shield, or buffs since they have a shorter animation.
While you’ll be able to catch most fish with a regular fishing rod, you’ll need a Pro Fishing Rod to catch the rarer fish in the game. You’ll only be able to tell what type of fish you get when it’s in your inventory.
If you land around a pod or a lake, taking a few minutes to stock up on fish can end up being a game-changer. You’ll be able to heal faster than your enemies since they’ll be waiting for their med kit animation to end.
Here’s what you need to know about the fish in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three.
Every fish and where to find them in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three
|Fish name
|Location
|Orange Flopper
|Anywhere
|Blue Flopper
|Anywhere
|Green Flopper
|Anywhere
|Black and Blue Shield Fish
|Anywhere
|Black Striped Shield Fish
|Coastal areas
|Green Shield Fish
|Forest areas
|Pink Shield Fish
|Desert areas. Players will need a Pro Fishing Rod to catch Pink Shield Fish
|Light Blue Shield Fish
|Anywhere
|Blue Slurpfish
|Anywhere
|Yellow Slurpfish
|Desert areas
|Purple Slurpfish
|Mountain areas
|Black Slurpfish
|Coastal areas, appears more commonly during night time
|White Slurpfish
|Mountain areas, appears more commonly during nighttime. Players will need a Pro Fishing Rod to catch White Slurpfish
|Light Blue Small Fry
|Anywhere
|Tan Small Fry
|Anywhere
|Purple Top Small Fry
|Anywhere
|Black Small Fry
|Anywhere, appears more commonly during night time
|Blue Small Fry
|Coastal areas
|Slurp Jellyfish
|Anywhere
|Peely Jellyfish
|Desert and mountain areas. Players will need a Pro Fishing Rod to catch the Peely Jellyfish
|Purple Jellyfish
|Coastal areas
|Dark Vanguard Jellyfish
|Swamp areas, appears more commonly during night time
|Cuddle Jellyfish
|Swamp areas