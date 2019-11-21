Where to dance at the Pipeman, the Hayman, and the Timber Tent in Fortnite Chapter 2

One of the challenges for week seven of Fortnite Chapter Two, season one tasks players to dance at a Pipeman, Hayman, and Timber Tent—and we have each location so players know exactly where to go.

Before fans hop into a match to complete the challenge, we recommend that players jump into a Team Rumble game while equipping any dance emote like “Floss” or “Take the L.”

Players can complete the entire challenge by using the guide below and visiting all three locations in one match.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

The Pipeman is located to the south of Misty Meadows, sitting on the hilltop. Dance next to the metal man to complete step one.

Next is the Hayman, who can be found to the southwest of Frenzy Farm. Bust a move to progress onto the final location.

The last spot for the Timber Tent is located in between Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands. Perform a dance here to complete the challenge.

Once players complete the challenge, they’ll be rewarded with in-game XP and will be one step closer to unlocking the week seven loading screen.