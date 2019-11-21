Where to find the second ‘T’ in Fortnite Chapter 2, season one

The seventh week of Fortnite Chapter Two, season one began today with the release of another mission, Trick Shot.

Every weekly mission comes with 11 different challenges for players to complete. Once fans complete eight out of the 11 challenges, they’ll be rewarded with a loading screen.

Each loading screen can be used to locate a secret letter hidden around the Fortnite Chapter Two island. But these letters can only be located once eight challenges are finished.

The next letter that players will be able to locate, the second “T” in Fortnite, can be spotted within the Trick Shot loading screen, circled below.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

The second “T” can be found to the north of Weeping Woods, under the bridge. Head toward the map location C5.

We recommend dropping into Team Rumble to avoid any early deaths.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

Once players collect the last “T” in Fortnite, there will only be one letter left to collect. The last letter, “E,” will be available to collect on Nov. 28, unless Epic changes the release date of week eight.