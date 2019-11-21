Fortnite Chapter 2, season one, week 7 challenges are now available

The seventh week of Fortnite Chapter Two, season one finally arrived today, giving fans the full list of challenges included in this week’s mission.

Every week, there’s a new mission set that has 11 challenges for players to complete to earn cosmetics, sprays, emotes, and more.

Trick Shot, the mission for week seven, will ask players to complete specific tasks revolving around eliminations, consuming health, and visiting named locations.

Here are all the challenges for week seven:

Eliminations while at 50 health or less: two

Consume Foraged apples at The Orchard: three

Eliminations at Weeping Woods or a Landmark: three

Dance at the Pipeman, the Hayman, and the Timber Tent

Gain Health wth a Small Fry, a Flopper, and a Slurp Fish

Eliminations with Pistols: three

Visit Named Locations in a single match: three

Damage with Shotguns: 500

Save yourself from fall damage by landing in a Hideout

Heal yourself within 10 seconds after taking damage from an opponent

Search the hidden ‘T’ in the Trick Shot Loading Screen

Once players complete eight out of 11 challenges from the Trick Shot set, they’ll be rewarded with the loading screen for week seven that will reveal where the letter “T” is hiding.

Chapter Two, season one of Fortnite isn’t ending until February 2020, so fans definitely have time to complete these challenges.