3 new loading screens leaked for Fortnite Chapter 2, season one

The secret loading screens for weeks seven and eight of Fortnite Chapter Two, season one have been leaked by data miners who dove into today’s v11.20 update.

Every week, there’s a new mission that includes a set of 11 challenges for players to complete. Once players complete eight out of 11 challenges in a mission, they unlock a special loading screen.

Each loading screen reveals a secret letter location that spells out “FORTNITE” and will eventually reward players with an exclusive item at the end of Chapter Two, season one.

Fortnite data miner s1l0x leaked three new loading screens earlier today by locating them inside the v11.20 update files.

Week seven’s loading screen shows off 8-Ball in a knife fight with Scratch. The last “T” in “FORTNITE” can be seen under the bridge, circled below.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

The second loading screen that was leaked is for week eight. The final letter, “E,” is circled above the street light post.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

Last but not least, the third loading screen delivers some hints behind Fortnite’s storyline for Chapter Two.

Image via Epic Games

The next mission for Fortnite Chapter Two, season one will release on Thursday, Nov. 21.