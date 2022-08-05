Throughout Fortnite seasons, Epic Games introduces many additional changes to keep the gameplay experience fresh. Most recently, the Crash Pads were unvaulted and they’re once again available all around the map.

While you’re likely to run into a Crash Pad sooner or later, Epic also added a new challenge to incentivize players to test out the returning mobility item as soon as possible. The quest requires players to bounce on three separate Crash Pads in Fortnite.

Where can you bounce on three separate Crash Pads without landing in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three?

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Dot Esports

The tricky part of the challenge will be to chain your jumps so you can avoid landing on the ground in between them. Players will need to find a spot with lots of Crash Pads to make it easier to synchronize their jumps.

The coastal area that can be found toward the east of Sanctuary is the perfect place to complete this challenge. You’ll be able to find a handful of Crash Pads in this area and place them accordingly so you can perform back-to-back-to-back jumps without landing.

Alternatively, you can also place the Crash Pads just below you as you descend from your first jump. After completing three consecutive jumps, players will be rewarded with 15,000 XP.

If you’d like to avoid using Crash Pads, you can also complete this challenge with the spider webs that can be found in the Daily Bugle. Spider webs are currently categorized as Crash Pads, but this could change in future patches.