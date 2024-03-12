When is the Lantern Fest 2024 event in Fortnite?

Lantern Fest 2024 is next on Fortnite’s calendar. Featuring unique modes, cosmetics, and challenges, Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 will keep players busy as the summer rolls out.

Recommended Videos

I’ve been counting down the days since the last Lantern Fest event in Fortnite. The event features simple challenges with cool cosmetics to collect. Finishing all four lantern puzzles and finding hidden figures in the maze are the two prime examples from 2023, and it’s only a matter of time before Lantern Fest 2024 content becomes available.

When will Lantern Fest 2024 start in Fortnite?

Into the Oasis event map for Lantern Fest 2024. Image via Epic Games

Lantern Fest 2024 in Fortnite will start on March 10, 11am CT. The event’s likely to go live after a short downtime and the maintenance duration might vary.

Fortnite’s server status goes offline before large content releases as Epic Games works in the background to ensure a smooth delivery. Once the servers are online, players may still receive various matchmaking errors due to high numbers of players rushing into the live servers, so it might take a few tries to connect to Fortnite’s servers.

When will Lantern Fest 2024 end in Fortnite?

Fortnite’s Lantern Fest 2024 will end on April 10, 11am CT. This means players have a month to collect all the rewards while trying out the latest modes and custom maps.

What are the new Lantern Fest 2024 skins and contents in Fortnite?

Image via Epic Games Image via Epic Games

Like most events, Lantern Fest 2024 will also arrive with various new content on its heels. Into the Oasis is the event mode which is also a Creative mode exclusive. When the limited-time event starts, there will be lots of challenges associated with Into the Oasis that give players the ultimate excuse to try out this custom creation.

Lantern Fest 2024 Fortnite skins will also take their place in the shop. Noorah and Anwar Outfits are the two poster cosmetics, alongside Content Creator skins for SypherPK and SirSANX that will be available in the shop throughout the event.