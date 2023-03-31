How to find all hidden figures in the maze in Fortnite

Fortnite is a hectic world that almost breathes as Epic Games shapes it with events inspired by real-life events. From Christmas to Chinese New Year, Fortnite finds a way to put together an inclusive event to celebrate the occasion and reward the players in the process.

The Lantern Fest kicked off in late March to celebrate the arrival of Ramadan in Fortnite. As a part of the event, fans were treated to a labyrinth-style custom map that came with a set of challenges to complete.

How do you find all the hidden figures in the maze in Fortnite?

Finding all the hidden figures in the maze will take some time in Fortnite since all players will spawn at a different part of the labyrinth when they load into the custom map.

Players will have unlimited sprints while roaming around the maze, however, making it slightly easier to find all the hidden figures. You can constantly jump around and try to peek at other corners to help with the overall search.

During your search, you’ll be tasked with finding four plushies that will feature the following characters.

Peely

A Bear

Cuddle Team Leader

Meowscles

Upon finding the four hidden figures, players will be notified with a text that will appear in the middle of their screen. There’s also a lantern puzzle that players can also complete in the Lantern Fest, alongside a few additional easy challenges.

To access the event map, players can use the following map code in the Creative island.