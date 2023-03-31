How to finish all 4 lantern puzzles in Fortnite

Fortnite’s latest update introduced players to the Lantern Festival event. Along with new rewards and challenges that help players gain XP for their Battle Pass, the Lantern Festival also brought along a lantern-based puzzle that players are able to complete.

If you are looking to get as much XP as possible out of this Fortnite event, then the Lantern Puzzle should be high on your priority list. If you are unsure of where to find this puzzle or how to complete it, look no further. This is everything you need to know about the Lantern Festival puzzle in Fortnite.

Where are the Lanterns in Fortnite?

In order to reach the Lantern Festival puzzle in Fortnite, players will need to gain access to the community-made island map where the puzzle takes place on. Players can do this by going to the lobby select for ‘Public/Private Games.’ Here, players will be able to sift through all forms of community-made maps.

Given that the Lantern Festival was just recently added, the Lantern Festival Tour map should be high on the list. If players do not see the Lantern Festival Tour map after scrolling, move over to the Island Code tab and type out the following code: 3691-9667-3697. This code should give you immediate access to the Lantern Festival Tour island.

How to solve the Lantern Puzzle in Fortnite

After you have arrived on the Lantern Festival Tour Island, players can immediately go upstairs to view the various challenges that this recent update brought. Go down the Bounty Boulevard path to find the lantern puzzle. Once you spot a green-tinted building, go inside to start the puzzle. Players should note that you cannot enter if someone is already participating in the puzzle.

Once inside, players will have 30 seconds to select five circular tubes in order. Players should note that each tube has an emblem near the top. Players can interact with these tubes by walking up to each individual object and pressing the corresponding button. This is the order that players need to know to complete the puzzle:

Camel

Sun

Island

Cactus

Palm Tree

After selecting these tubes in order, players will have completed the lantern puzzle and will be rewarded with some well-earned XP.