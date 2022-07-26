When does John Cena release in Fortnite?

WWE superstar John Cena is coming to Fortnite this week in form of an outfit. The 45-year-old wrestler is the first character from the WWE to make his way into the world-famous battle royale game.

Fortnite players will find the John Cena outfit in the game’s Item Shop. On top of the character skin, Epic Games also included The WWE Championship Title back bling, the Five Digit Slapper pickaxe, the U Can’t C Me emote, and the Ring Gear alt style for John Cena as part of the bundle.

The addition of John Cena to Fortnite is part of the Epic SummerSlam. The WWE superstar also will also his way into Rocket League, another Epic Games title, through a “U Can’t C Me” decal that can be added to players’ cars.

When does the John Cena skin arrive in Fortnite?

Epic Games will add John Cena to Fortnite‘s Item Shop on July 28 at 7pm CT. It’s currently unclear how much it will cost.

This is the second John Cena will be featured in Fortnite, having Peacemaker been added last year to celebrate the HBO Max show. This time, however, John Cena will be included in the battle royale with his look from his wrestling days in WWE.

Fortnite has consistently been adding skins like the John Cena one to the game as a strategy to market the game and attract new players. Last year, for example, Fortnite also added NBA superstar LeBron James to the game.