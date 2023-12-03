What platforms can you play LEGO Fortnite on?

Fortnite’s upcoming new game mode includes a major crossover with one of the most popular toys in human history in the form of LEGO. The collab is set to go live on Dec. 7 and will see players craft, build, and battle their way to victory.

But with such an ambitious crossover, will every single Fortnite player be able to get in on the fun? Here’s what we know about the platforms the LEGO Fortnite event will be playable on.

Which platforms will LEGO Fortnite be available on?

Surely it’ll be cross-platform… Image via Epic Games

LEGO Fortnite will be available on any platform Fortnite can be played on, according to an official FAQ posted alongside the official announcement on Dec. 2. This means anyone with a PC, PlayStation (4 or later), Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or compatible Android device will be able to participate in the LEGO event.

What isn’t clear just yet is whether the LEGO Fortnite event will be playable cross-platform. The FAQ has kept this information a secret, telling us they’ll reveal whether the LEGO event is cross-platform compatible when it launches on Dec. 7.

Given the recent events and collabs we’ve seen out of Fortnite, it’s pretty safe to say it’ll be cross-platform but until it’s officially confirmed, treat this information with a grain of salt. Also coming later in the week will be the Rocket League crossover racing game, which is highly likely to be cross-platform too.

We’re also hopefully going to find out whether real-life LEGO x Fortnite sets will be made available to the public. Nothing’s been confirmed yet but the collab has been in the works for some time, so hopefully the two companies have put their heads together and will be able to release something for the fans. I wouldn’t mind a real LEGO Loot Llama myself!