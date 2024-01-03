What does disembark mean in Fortnite?

There are plenty of vehicles in Fortnite. If you’re far away from the circle, using a car can get you up to speed, but you’ll eventually need to disembark when it’s time for endgame battles.

Disembarking in Fortnite means exiting a vehicle. This mechanic can also be a part of weekly or daily quests sometimes, and it’s been causing some confusion in the “Land on the train and eliminate an enemy player before you disembark” quest.

The Train was added to Fortnite in Chapter Five. While it was a hotspot during its release as getting on board the Train was a weekly quest, most players avoid landing on the Train due to its limited loot nowadays. This makes it difficult to complete the “Land on the Train and eliminate an enemy player before you disembark” quest in Fortnite.

How to complete the Land on the Train and eliminate an enemy player before you disembark quest in Fortnite

The train kicked off the Fortnite festival, but it couldn’t retain its popularity. Image via Epic Games

You’ll need to take down one player while you’re on the Train to complete the “Land on the train and eliminate an enemy player before you disembark” quest in Fortnite. When you eliminate a player while on the Train, the quest will automatically be completed.

There’s one problem I ran into while completing this quest, though, and it’s the lack of players who come to the Train. With no players to shoot at while I was on the Train, I failed to complete this quest in my first few matches.

If that’s also the case for you, I recommend an alternative way to complete the “Land on the Train and eliminate an enemy player before you disembark” quest in Fortnite.

Play a Team Rumble Match. Land on the Train while it’s in the storm and outside of the circle. Stay on the Train and wait for the storm to reduce your HP to zero. After getting knocked out on the Train, the quest will be completed as you respawn.

While it isn’t technically a player elimination by you, the quest also counts your own elimination by the storm. For some players, the quest might progress after they take down an enemy upon respawning.