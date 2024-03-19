What anti-cheat does Fortnite use?

Online gaming can often be the Wild West when it comes to hackers and cheaters, but thanks to various anti-cheat programs, there’s usually a ‘sheriff’ in town to set things right. Like most modern multiplayer games, Fortnite has its own ‘sheriff’ app.

Being as popular as it is, you shouldn’t be surprised to hear that players are looking to cheat in Fortnite. Whether it’s to increase their competitive standing, or just to grief other players’ experience in casual games, cheaters can cause real problems. That’s where anti-cheat comes in.

Not all anti-cheat software is built equally, so you may be wondering what decision Epic made to protect its most coveted game. Well, Fortnite is in great hands and it probably isn’t the only game you play that uses this defense system.

Does Fortnite use anti-cheat?

Fortnite uses Easy Anticheat as its primary line of defense against cheaters. While Epic’s battle royale has featured a variety of anti-cheat systems over the years, the one it settled on is Easy Anticheat, and it seems to be the most effective to date.

It shouldn’t be any surprise to see Easy Anticheat being used as it has become a popular choice for online games over the last half-decade. Other major titles that use this system include Dead by Daylight, Fall Guys, Rust, and even Apex Legends. Of course, no anti-cheat is perfect so Fortnite like other games may still have a cheating problem, but ideally, this software will help Epic identify and punish offenders as they appear in real-time.

