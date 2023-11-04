Fortnite: How to install Easy Anti-Cheat

The OG update has made Epic’s battle royale the most popular shooter again by reintroducing lovingly crafted legacy content.

But some party poopers have decided to have their own fun by bringing back one of Fortnite’s biggest problems—cheating. Luckily, there’s an easy method to solve this annoyance, and this guide will show you how to install the best anti-cheat software for Fortnite.

What is Easy Anti-Cheat?

Enjoy exploring without the fear of cheaters with Easy Anti-Cheat. Image via Epic Games.

Cheating plagues almost all of the biggest online shooters, but Fortnite’s addictive mix of chance encounters and permadeath is a breeding ground for cheaters that want to ruin your victory royale. Epic has devised an in-house solution to toxic gameplay via its Easy Anti-Cheat program, which has seen major success in Fortnite, Apex Legends and Dead by Daylight.

In order to install Fortnite, you must install Easy Anti-Cheat as part of the online agreement. This piece of software scans computers for competitive advantages, including aimbots and wallhacks and bans players found using them in supported titles.

Easy Anti-Cheat should automatically be downloaded alongside Fortnite, but some firewalls may attempt to block the anti-cheat software due to its scanning capabilities, which will stop you from playing.

Easy Anti-Cheat troubleshooting steps

The first and easiest solution is to click “Yes” when Windows prompts you to install Easy Anti-Cheat, this will occur just after you’ve downloaded Fortnite from the Epic Games Launcher.

If that doesn’t work, you’ll have to manually install Easy Anti-Cheat by locating EasyAntiCheat_EOS_Setup.exe at C:\Program Files\EpicGames\Fortnite\FortniteGame\Binaries\Win64\EasyAntiCheat. Right click on the .exe file and select “Run as Administrator”, when Windows prompts you to install Easy Anti-Cheat, make sure to click “Yes”.

As mentioned before, firewalls from virus scanners are likely blocking the program if these other methods don’t work. Search ”how to add exceptions to programs in [your virus scanning software]” and make an exception for C:\Program Files\EpicGames\Fortnite\FortniteGame\Binaries\Win64\EasyAntiCheat\EasyAntiCheat_EOS_Setup.exe. Repeat the previous step and Easy Anti-Cheat should be installed.