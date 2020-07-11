Typical Gamer's Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

Andre “Typical Gamer” Rebelo is a highly ranked Fortnite player and a content creator from North America.

Unlike most Fortnite celebrities, Typical Gamer already had a solid follower base of one million subscribers on YouTube. Before moving onto Fortnite, Typical was mostly playing GTA V, but his channel witnessed an exponential growth when he turned out to be talented as he was entertaining in Fortnite.

Nowadays, he has more than 9.5 million subscribers and also streams on YouTube. In addition to creating content, Typical performs in weekly Cash Cups, FNCS, and was even close to qualifying for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup.

If you want to adopt his playstyle, then copying his settings can be an excellent first step. By using his settings, you’ll relate to his gameplay more and understand the in-game decisions he makes better.

Here’re Typical Gamer’s Fortnite settings.

Typical Gamer’s mouse settings

While most mouse settings tend to be personal preference, you should set your mouse’s Polling Rate to 1000 Hz if it supports it. Doing so will ensure that you’ll be playing with the lowest possible response time, which can be essential in a game like Fortnite where milliseconds can matter.

DPI 400 X-Axis Sensitivity 10 percent Y-Axis Sensitivity 10 percent Scope Sensitivity 100 percent Polling Rate 1000 Hz Targeting Sensitivity 100 percent [Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse]

Typical Gamer’s key bindings

Typical Gamer keeps half of his building keybinds on his mouse while keeping the other on his keyboard. This allows him to have a less crowded layout and smoother transitions between building pieces.

Wall Q Floor Mouse Button 4 Stairs E Roof Mouse Button 5 Trap T Use Mouse Wheel Up Crouch Left Ctrl Inventory Tab Map M Reload / Rotate R Building Edit F Confirm Edit on Release Off Harvesting Tool 1 Weapon Slot 1 2 Weapon Slot 2 3 Weapon Slot 3 4 Weapon Slot 4 5 Weapon Slot 5 6 [Ducky One 2 Mini RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard]

Typical Gamer’s video settings

Typical Gamer prefers keeping most of his visual settings at the minimum values except for his View Distance setting. Keeping this setting at Epic allows him to spot loot and llamas better from a distance, making rotations easier in competitive games.