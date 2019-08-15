The Leftovers limited-time challenges now available in Fortnite season X

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s second pack of limited-time challenges for season X is now available for players in the brand-new “The Leftovers” mission.

Fortnite‘s season X Battle Pass takes a different approach to weekly challenges and instead releases missions with challenges that grant both battle stars, XP and rewards upon completion. Some of these missions are only available for a limited time, however, and this new pack will only be available for a week until it leaves the game forever.

That means players will be wanting to get their objectives complete as fast as they can, however it’s impossible to get them all done in one day as one new objective unlocks every 24 hours, forcing players to login everyday just to get the challenges done.

Mission challenges

Challenge Amount Deal damage with Explosive weapons to opponents 250 Shotgun Eliminations 5 Eliminate members of the horde in Retail Row 20 Outlast opponents in Duos or Squads mode 150 Use a throwable item in different matches 3 Visit Paradise Palms and Lucky Landing in the same match 2 Search chests at Salty Springs or Frosty Flights 7

Mission rewards