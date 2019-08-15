41 mins ago Fortnite

The Leftovers limited-time challenges now available in Fortnite season X

You only have a week to complete these challenges before they leave forever.

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s second pack of limited-time challenges for season X is now available for players in the brand-new “The Leftovers” mission.

Fortnite‘s season X Battle Pass takes a different approach to weekly challenges and instead releases missions with challenges that grant both battle stars, XP and rewards upon completion. Some of these missions are only available for a limited time, however, and this new pack will only be available for a week until it leaves the game forever.

That means players will be wanting to get their objectives complete as fast as they can, however it’s impossible to get them all done in one day as one new objective unlocks every 24 hours, forcing players to login everyday just to get the challenges done.

Mission challenges

ChallengeAmount
Deal damage with Explosive weapons to opponents250
Shotgun Eliminations5
Eliminate members of the horde in Retail Row20
Outlast opponents in Duos or Squads mode150
Use a throwable item in different matches3
Visit Paradise Palms and Lucky Landing in the same match2
Search chests at Salty Springs or Frosty Flights7

Mission rewards

ChallengeReward
Complete 1 challenge to earn the reward item10 Battle Stars
Complete 2 challenges to earn the reward item500 XP
Complete 3 challenges to earn the reward itemLoading Screen
Complete 4 challenges to earn the reward item10 Battle Stars
Complete 5 challenges to earn the reward item1000 XP
Complete 6 challenges to earn the reward item10 Battle Stars
Complete 7 challenges to earn the reward item2000 XP