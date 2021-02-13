The best Fortnite settings for Xbox Series X/S | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s transition to the console world was a rather bumpy one due to performance issues. Epic Games has come a long way since 2017, however, and Fortnite is now one of the best optimized titles on Xbox Series X/S.

Console players were still behind PC users when it came down to pure performance, but that took a turn with the release of new-gen consoles. Fortnite runs noticeably smoother on Xbox Series X/S, and players also have the option to unlock higher frame rates, getting them one step closer to PC players in terms of raw performance.

Aside from running Fortnite at higher frame rates, you have access to multiple in-game tweaks that can make it easier to spot enemies. Spending some time perfecting your sensitivity settings can also help your aim in the long run. Optimizing your settings will help you become a better player, helping you climb higher in Fortnite's ranked ladder.

The following settings were inspired by high-level controller players who originated from consoles like UnknownxArmy. Testing your new settings in normal matches or creative lobbies can ease the transition period before making your explosive debut in a ranked game.

Here are the best Fortnite settings for Xbox Series X/S.

Video settings

Brightness : 115 percent There's nothing wrong with the default brightness setting, but turning it up a little can help you spot enemies faster. You can also disregard the brightness setting in the game and adjust it through your monitor or TV's user-interface.

: 115 percent Color Blind Mode : Protanope

: Protanope Color Blind Strength : 10 Even if you aren't color blind, you can try to see if there is a color scheme that you like better. Though professional players have different preferences when it comes to this setting, most of them prefer Protanope. Bugha also turns the setting's strength to 10. Experiment with all the Color Blind Mode settings and see which one works better when you're trying to spot enemies.

: 10 Motion Blur : Off Motion blur is usually enabled by default. The setting adds a small blur effect when you move your camera around. Though it's a realistic feature, it can make it harder to focus on enemies during fights while slightly reducing your console's in-game performance.

: Off Show FPS : On You'll either be capped at 60 or 120 FPS while you're playing Fortnite on Xbox Series X/S. The chances of experiencing a performance drop will be low, but you can notice it instantly if you have the Show FPS option turned on. Most FPS drops occur when there is a downloading process running in the background, or it may also be an indicator that it's time to dust off your console.

: On

Game settings

Matchmaking Region : Pick the server with the lowest ping. If you are geographically close to two servers, then the Auto-Select option will get you in matches in two regions depending on which one has an available match for you. Even in similar cases, you may have better ping to one of the regions, and setting it as your default region will make sure that you'll always have as little ping as possible.

: Pick the server with the lowest ping. Toggle Sprint : Off

: Off Sprint by Default : On Considering you can have pinpoint accuracy as soon as you aim down sight in Fortnite, you'll be doing yourself a favor by activating "Sprint by Default." It'll make sure that you're always moving as fast as you can, which will come in handy when you're racing against the storm.

: On Sprint Cancels Reloading : Off If you enable this setting, there's a high chance that you'll cancel a reloading process and forget about it. The next time an enemy crosses your path, you'll be taking out a gun with an empty magazine, making it impossible to win that skirmish. If you'd like to cancel a reloading process, you can do it by switching around your gun slots.

: Off Auto-Open Doors : On When you're playing with a controller, you'll need to decrease the number of interactions in the game. Automating small mechanics like opening doors will help you free up some space on your controller that you can use for other actions.

: On Tap to Search/Interact : On

: On Hold to Swap Pickup : Off The "Tap to Search/Interact" and "Hold to Swap Pickup" interactions will reduce the overall time you'll spend while doing these tasks.

: Off Toggle Targeting : Off Toggling to target can feel nice if you mostly play with sniper rifles. It'll make it tough to react to an enemy that jumps into your line of sight in a close-range situation, however. Keeping it off will keep your reflexes sharp.

: Off Mark Danger When Targeting : On This is a must-have setting for Fortnite players who enjoy playing Squads more than Solos. Increasing the level of communication within your squad can be the key to getting that Victory Royale.

: On Auto Pick Up Weapons : Off Auto-picking up weapons can help you win an early-game skirmish that happens right after you land, but it'll also fill your inventory with unwanted items. The latter will cause you to waste more time in the long run, so keeping it off is usually the best to optimize your gameplay.

: Off Auto Sort Consumables to the Right : On You'll be using consumables significantly less than your weapons. Stacking toward the right of your inventory will let you switch between weapons without any interruptions.

: On Reset Building Choice : On If you have this setting turned off and placed a roof during a build fight as your last move, you'll have the roof piece ready-to-go when you switch back to the building mode again. This can get you eliminated in a heated moment where you instantly need to put down walls. Turning it on will also help you develop a muscle memory since you'll always start building with the same piece.

: On Aim Assist : On Aim assist helps console players to match keyboard/mouse players or even surpass them at certain times. Always keep this setting turned on and learn how you can get the most out of it.

: On Edit Aim Assist : Off Edit aim assist works completely differently than the regular aim assist. You can try giving it a chance, but you'll notice that it'll be interrupting your flow while building instead of helping.

: Off Turbo Building : On This setting doubles your building speed, but you'll need some time to get used to it. You may start misbuilding when you first try it out, but you'll never want to go back once you get used to it.

: On Confirm Edit on Release : On Build fights are intense, and they can be over before you can even realize what went down. Enabling "Confirm Edit on Release" will save you from an extra button click, which will help you get faster.

: On

Controller options

Most professional and experienced players use the Builder Pro controller layout or a customized version of it. Builder Pro allows players to build more accurately and faster.

Controller Auto-Run : On

: On Build Immediately (Builder Pro) : On This setting defines the Builder Pro layout. After turning it on, you'll start placing building pieces immediately right after you place one regularly.

: On Edit Hold Time : 0.100

: 0.100 Vibration : Off The vibration effect helps enrich the gaming experience in triple-A titles, but having it on will be less than ideal in competitive titles like Fortnite. If your controller vibrates during an intense moment, it'll disrupt your aim, potentially causing you to miss a shot.

: Off Sensitivity Options : Personal preference It's tough to declare one set of sensitivity settings as the best. Despite that, most professional players prefer having a decent mixture of speed and accuracy while adjusting their sensitivity settings. We recommend taking a look at your favorite controller players' layouts and experimenting with their sensitivity values to see if they're right for your gameplay style. Take them out for a spin on creative modes and make the necessary adjustments to make them perfect for you.

: Personal preference

Aim Assist Strength : 100 percent You'll need to harness aim assist's full potential as a controller player. There's no reason to set it below anywhere less than 100 percent, and you'll be able to perform aim assist tricks easier when it's set to 100 percent.

: 100 percent Move Stick Deadzone : Seven percent

: Seven percent Look Stick Deadzone : Seven percent Sensitivity settings may be personal preference, but lowering your deadzone values will be essential to reduce your reaction times. Decreasing this setting to zero or one percent can cause ghost movement effects, so you'll need to find that sweet spot between five and 10 percent for your controller.

: Seven percent

How can you enable 120 FPS in Fortnite on Xbox Series X/S?

Increasing your overall frame rate will let you use high-refresh-rate monitors while playing Fortnite on Xbox Series X/S. A screen that refreshes faster than usual will feed you in-game information faster, even if it's by a few milliseconds. You'll need all the competitive advantage you can get your hands on while playing Fortnite, so here's how you can enable the 120 FPS mode in Fortnite on Xbox Series X/S.

Turn on your console, but don't launch Fortnite.

Press the Xbox button on your controller and navigate to the Profile & System tab through the menu.

Choose settings.

Locate "General" and select "TV & Display Options."

Choose "4K TV Details" to see if your monitor or TV can support a 120 Hz refresh rate. You'll need a monitor or TV that can support a refresh rate of at least 120 Hz to enable the 120 FPS mode in Fortnite.



Exit and go to "TV & Display Options" to enter the Refresh Rate panel.

Select "120 Hz." If you can't see the Refresh Rate dropdown menu, navigate to "Video fidelity & overscan" and change the display setting from auto-detect to HDMI.



Once you enable the 120 Hz refresh rate through your console's settings, you'll need to launch Fortnite.

After opening Fortnite, click on the menu icon and choose "Settings."

Navigate to the video settings and toggle "120 FPS Mode" to on.

Choose "Apply."

Your game will start running at 120 FPS after enabling the option through the in-game settings as well. If you don't have a monitor or a TV with a refresh rate of 120 or higher, you won't be able to turn on the 120 FPS mode in Fortnite.