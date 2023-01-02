Seeing Denial Reason Code 20 in Fortnite? Here’s how to fix it

Hopping onto a Fortnite match is an easy task, but it can turn into a complex procedure if errors like Denial Reason Code 20 start appearing out of nowhere.

Such errors often prevent players from logging into Fortnite, or kick them out of the game if they were already logged in. While some errors can only show up for one time and disappear, Denial Reason Code 20 can stick around for a while, making fans wonder whether they can do anything to fix it.

The Denial Reason Code 20 is generally associated with Xbox players. It often resurfaces when players try to join each other’s parties/squads. Denial Reason Code 20 seems to have ties within Fortnite’s social features.

Thankfully, there are a few solutions players can try out to get it fixed for good.

How to fix Denial Reason Code 20 in Fortnite

Set your Party Privacy mode to Public, and make sure everyone you’re planning to play with does this as well.

Set your Fortnite party to Public.

Add your teammates to your Epic Games account.

Turn on Cross-Network Play.

Restart your Xbox gaming device.

Denial Reason Code 20 error in Fortnite appears more often if players looking to squad up have conflicting Party Mode settings. Users with their settings set to Private may cause the error to show up for the remaining players.

In addition to adjusting party privacy settings, you can also fix this error by adding your teammates as friends on your Epic account. If you still haven’t linked your Fortnite account with an Epic Games account, you can do so by following these steps.