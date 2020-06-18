Ninja Battles' third event postponed one week | Dot Esports

Tomorrow’s Ninja Battles tournament has been pushed back to next week due to server stability and latency issues, the popular streamer announced today.

Ninja decided it would be best to postpone the event to wait for the “new season to be fully optimized so the tournament can go off without a hitch.”

These issues were likely caused by the release of Fortnite Chapter Two, season three yesterday. The “Ninja Battles featuring Fortnite” is an online Fortnite invitational series that started on May 28 featuring six events streamed weekly until July 2. Tomorrow would’ve been the third episode.

Hello everyone! #NinjaBattles has been postponed one week! Server stability and latency issues have been brought to our attention and we want the new season to be fully optimized so the tournament can go off without a hitch! — Ninja (@Ninja) June 18, 2020

Each event has an $80,000 prize pool, which creates a total of $400,000. It features 60 of the best Fortnite players in the world competing for the $25,000 first-place prize, including NickEh30, Bugha, Ewok, Nate Hill, and Reverse2k.

The scoring is based on placement and eliminations after one session with five matches. TSM ZexRow, TSM MackWood, and yung calculator were the first winners of the Ninja Battles. In the second week, SM Commandment, FaZe Bizzle, and TSM Emad came in first place.

Ninja Battles should resume next week.